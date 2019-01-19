Real Estate Agents Workshop
WHAT: A real estate workshop for agents looking to take their business to the next level, presented by Norcom Mortgage. Agenda includes business planning for 2019 and effective sales and marketing strategies.
WHEN: Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-noon
WHERE: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd.
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com
Lakeview Commons Homebuyer Workshop
WHAT: A workshop to help potential homebuyers have a better understanding of credit scores and how they impact home-buying power, loan products and down payment assistance, special products for first-time buyers, and information on what to expect and how to prepare.
WHEN: Jan. 26, 2-3 p.m.
WHERE: 482 Truman Drive, Goose Creek
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Contact Kellie Collins at (843) 810-7219 or Mark Godwin at (843) 478-8453
Dunes Properties Education Conference
WHAT: A conference with an agenda focusing on professionalism, ethics, contracts and documents, credit, and other subjects in the real estate field, hosted by the Premier School of Real Estate.
WHEN: Feb. 5-6, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
WHERE: Wyndham Garden, 1330 Stuart Engals Blvd., Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $69-$98
MORE INFO: Contact Rebecca Young Narkiewicz at ryoung@dunesproperties.com
Real Estate Career Night
WHAT: An opportunity for those interested in pursuing a career in real estate to learn how to get started, where to take required education classes, characteristics of a strong agent, and how to find other helpful training programs. Presented by EXIT Realty Lowcountry Group.
WHEN: Feb. 7, 5:30-7 p.m.
WHERE: 3618 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com
Myrtle Beach Home Show
WHAT: The Myrtle Beach Home Show 2019 presented by the Horry-Georgetown Home Builders Association gathers over 200 exhibitors showcasing home and garden products.
WHEN: Feb. 8-10
WHERE: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org
Charleston Remodeling Expo
WHAT: Speak with experts and receive the advice and inspiration you need to turn your home improvement project into a reality. The latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more on kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, exterior products, and more.
WHEN: March 1-3
WHERE: North Charleston Convention Center
PRICE: $3
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: March 31, 1-5 p.m.
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com