Real Estate Happenings

Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes
WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages
WHEN: Throughout the month of March, various dates, times and locations
WHERE: 8084 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road in Summerville
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Social Media Strategies for Real Estate
WHAT: Using Facebook, Instagram and Linked In for real estate marketing and strategies
WHEN: Noon to 1:30 p.m., Mar 3
WHERE: Keller Williams West Ashley, 1180 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., #105, Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/394o0Ky
Craig Proctor Seminar
WHAT: A free real estate agent seminar covering how to generate leads using social media and other marketing strategies
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6
WHERE: Hilton Garden Hill, 300 Wingo Way, Mount Pleasant
MORE INFO: https://craigproctor.com/events/half-day/south-carolina/charleston-747
Real Estate Networking Mixer
WHAT: A networking event to meet industry professionals
WHEN: 6 p.m., March 19 and every third Thursday of the month
WHERE: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/31qBs8S
Daniel Island Business Association's March Block Party
WHAT: Daniel Island Real Estate and Business Association host block party, social and networking event on Daniel Island
WHEN: 5-7 p.m., Mar 26
WHERE: 101 River Landing Drive, Charleston
MORE INFO:
Emotional Support Animals Update in Housing
WHAT: A two-hour seminar regarding HUD’s new guidance to clarify responsibilities of rental housing providers and renters accommodation requests for emotional support animals in housing.
WHEN: 9-11 a.m., March 31
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/events/
American Mortgage Conference
WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.
WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6
WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston
MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston