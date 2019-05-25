Nuances of New Construction
WHAT: A 4-hour course and workshop detailing the differences of selling new construction vs resale.
WHEN: May 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Drive, North Charleston
COST: Members $55/Non Members $70
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/.
The Ponds May Food Truck Event
WHAT: The Ponds neighborhood in Summerville Food Truck Friday at the historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse. Live entertainment from local bands.
WHEN: May 31, 5-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/PondsFoodTruckFriday, email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.
Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops – June
WHAT: Workshops focusing on Homeownership, Credit, and Budgeting
WHEN: June 1 to June 27, various times and locations
WHERE: North Charleston and Summerville
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org or email info@originsc.org.
Brunch and Learn Homebuyer's Seminar
WHAT: Free First Time Homebuyer's Seminar with free brunch and giveaways
WHEN: June 15, 10-30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/mycrp.
Craig Procter System
WHAT: Real Estate millionaire Craig Procter and #1 Agent in the World for RE/MAX gives tips on real estate.
WHEN: June 28, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant
COST: $195
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/30DvG2z.