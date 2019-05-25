Nuances of New Construction

WHAT: A 4-hour course and workshop detailing the differences of selling new construction vs resale.

WHEN: May 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Drive, North Charleston

COST: Members $55/Non Members $70

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/.

The Ponds May Food Truck Event

WHAT: The Ponds neighborhood in Summerville Food Truck Friday at the historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse. Live entertainment from local bands.

WHEN: May 31, 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/PondsFoodTruckFriday, email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.

Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops – June

WHAT: Workshops focusing on Homeownership, Credit, and Budgeting

WHEN: June 1 to June 27, various times and locations

WHERE: North Charleston and Summerville

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org or email info@originsc.org.

Brunch and Learn Homebuyer's Seminar

WHAT: Free First Time Homebuyer's Seminar with free brunch and giveaways

WHEN: June 15, 10-30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/mycrp.

Craig Procter System

WHAT: Real Estate millionaire Craig Procter and #1 Agent in the World for RE/MAX gives tips on real estate.

WHEN: June 28, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant

COST: $195

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/30DvG2z.