Carnes Crossroads Holiday Market

WHAT: Carnes Crossroads will host its annual holiday celebration and artisan market.

WHEN: Today

WHERE: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads. From Interstate 26, take exit 199B for U.S. Highway 17A (North Main Street). Travel three miles.

PRICE: Free to the public

MORE INFO: https://carnescharleston.com/residents/

Contracts (Line by Line)

WHAT: The course provides a line-by-line explanation of every paragraph in the South Carolina Realtors Contract Form 310. A quarter of the time is allocated to the repair procedure, due diligence and repair requests. Because the class is taught by a lawyer, you will receive tips beyond "ask an attorney" and will actually have the chance to ask an attorney. Carol Simpson is the instructor.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and (repeats) 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

The Code is Good Business

WHAT: This class will provide an overview of the structure and history of the Realtor Code of Ethics and how it relates to license law and the real estate profession. Mike Gobin is the instructor.

WHEN: 9:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston

PRICE: member $30, nonmember $45

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Real Estate Ethics

WHAT: The course explores the ethical issues surrounding real estate transactions, focusing on the National Association of Realtors Code of Ethics, while discussion leaders will bring real-live experiences through actual case studies. The instructor is Tom Daniel.

WHEN: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

PRICE: CTAR member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com