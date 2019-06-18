SC Federal Credit Union Hosting Workshop 

WHAT: A financial wellness workshop for single income households. Learn money management tips and strategies. Led by Sue Sinnott, Financial Education and Program Development Manager. Breakfast provided.

WHEN: June 22, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

WHERE: 6265 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Call Maggie Nichols at 843-569-4989 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/south-carolina-federal-credit-union-560385430 to register.

Open House at The Gadsden

WHAT: Open house at The Gadsden Luxury Condos; view model residences and amenities

WHEN: June 23 from noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: 5 Gadsdenboro Street, Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://thegadsden.com/

Food Truck Fridays at the Crow’s Nest

WHAT: Food Truck Friday at the Crow’s Nest on Daniel Island

WHEN: June 28 and every Friday though Labor Day, 5 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Crow’s Nest, 1651 Oak Leaf Street, Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://danielisland.com/community/.

Origin’s June Workshop

WHAT: Intro to Homeownership

WHEN: June 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org or email info@originsc.org.

June Food Truck Event at The Ponds

WHAT: Friday food truck and entertainment event

WHEN: June 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Ponds at Summerville, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/335758473719015/.

Craig Procter System

WHAT: Real Estate millionaire Craig Procter and #1 Agent in the World for RE/MAX gives tips on real estate.

WHEN: June 28, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant

COST: $195

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/30DvG2z.

Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series

WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.

WHEN: July 11 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH

XPLODE CONFERENCE CHARLESTON 2019

WHAT: A day of technology and digital marketing for the real estate professional.

WHEN: July 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 7000 Rivers Avenue, Trident Technical College, North Charleston

COST: $199

MORE INFO: https://xplodethis.com/conferences/

The Ponds Summer Concert Series

WHAT: Live music at the amphitheater through August at The Ponds neighborhood.

WHEN: July 20, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Village Pond Drive near the entrance to community at 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: 843-900-8556

Career Fair

WHAT: A Residential Property Management (RPM) career fair

WHEN: July 23, from 4-7 p.m.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar