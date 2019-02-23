Broker A Course – Brokerage Management
WHAT: A 30-hour Broker A Course – Brokerage Management
WHEN: Feb. 25-28; 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing North, North Charleston
PRICE: $275
MORE INFO: 843-760-9400
Charleston Remodeling Expo
WHAT: Speak with experts and receive the advice and inspiration you need to turn your home improvement project into a reality. The latest trends in design, product offerings, maintenance tips, and more on kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, exterior products and more.
WHEN: March 1-3
WHERE: Charleston Area Convention Center, North Charleston
PRICE: $3
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: March 31, 1-5 p.m.
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com
Certified Pool Operator Course
WHAT: A one course for those responsible for operating safe and efficient pool facilities.
WHEN: Wednesday, March 13, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Belfor Property Restoration, 7629 Southrail Road, North Charleston
PRICE: $395 members; $695 non-members (includes course material and exam)
MORE INFO: RSVP at Charleston Apartment Association: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar
Inside Business Live, The Post and Courier--Real Estate in South Carolina
WHAT: A presentation regarding factors influencing a lack of construction of starter homes in the Charleston region. Featured speakers include representatives from the industry and College of Charleston.
WHEN: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Riley Park Club at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, Charleston
PRICE: $35
MORE INFO: marketing@postandcourier.com or call 843-937-4831.