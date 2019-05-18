Origins SC’s Workshops 

WHAT: Free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting

WHEN: May 19-May 25, various times

WHERE: Various locations throughout North Charleston, Summerville and Moncks Corner

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.

Green Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads

WHAT: Live local music at the Carnes Crosswoods neighborhood in the historic Green Barn. A spinoff of Awendaw Green series with local singers, songwriters, food trucks, games, activities and more.

WHEN: May 19, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

COST: $10 in advance/$15 day of event

MORE INFO: Visit to carnescrossroads.com/event/the-green-barn-jam or carnescrossroadsevents.com.

3 Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls

WHAT: This course covers areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in the state of South Carolina. 

WHEN: May 21, 2 - 6 p.m.

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston

COST: Member $55/Non Member $70

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/

The Ponds May Food Truck Event

WHAT: The Ponds neighborhood in Summerville Food Truck Friday at the historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse. Live entertainment from local bands.

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


WHEN: May 31, 5-8 p.m.

WHERE: The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

COST: FREE

MORE INFO:  http://bit.ly/PondsFoodTruckFriday, email  jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.

Brunch and Learn Homebuyer's Seminar

WHAT: Free First Time Homebuyer's Seminar with free brunch and giveaways

WHEN: June 15, 10-30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/mycrp