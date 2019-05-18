Origins SC’s Workshops
WHAT: Free workshops on homeownership, credit and budgeting
WHEN: May 19-May 25, various times
WHERE: Various locations throughout North Charleston, Summerville and Moncks Corner
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.
Green Barn Jam at Carnes Crossroads
WHAT: Live local music at the Carnes Crosswoods neighborhood in the historic Green Barn. A spinoff of Awendaw Green series with local singers, songwriters, food trucks, games, activities and more.
WHEN: May 19, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
COST: $10 in advance/$15 day of event
MORE INFO: Visit to carnescrossroads.com/event/the-green-barn-jam or carnescrossroadsevents.com.
3 Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices & Pitfalls
WHAT: This course covers areas of license law and practice which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in the state of South Carolina.
WHEN: May 21, 2 - 6 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston
COST: Member $55/Non Member $70
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/
The Ponds May Food Truck Event
WHAT: The Ponds neighborhood in Summerville Food Truck Friday at the historic Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse. Live entertainment from local bands.
WHEN: May 31, 5-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Ponds, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: http://bit.ly/PondsFoodTruckFriday, email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556.
Brunch and Learn Homebuyer's Seminar
WHAT: Free First Time Homebuyer's Seminar with free brunch and giveaways
WHEN: June 15, 10-30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/mycrp