Real Estate Happenings

Origins – Homeowner Workshops and Classes
WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages
WHEN: Throughout the month of February, various dates, times and locations
WHERE: 8084 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road in Summerville
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Real Estate Networking Mixer
WHAT: A networking event to meet industry professionals
WHEN: 6 p.m., Feb 20 and every third Thursday of the month
WHERE: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/31qBs8S
LLR Overview and Update – Charleston Apartment Association
WHAT: Monthly dinner meeting with Susan Smits, Middleburg Management and Thomas Howard, Brownlee, Whitlow & Praet
WHEN: 5:30 p.m., Feb 18
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/events/
Craig Proctor Seminar
WHAT: A free real estate agent seminar covering how to generate leads using social media and other marketing strategies
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6
WHERE: Hilton Garden Hill, 300 Wingo Way, Mount Pleasant
MORE INFO: https://craigproctor.com/events/half-day/south-carolina/charleston-747
American Mortgage Conference
WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.
WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6
WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston
MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston