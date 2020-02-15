Real Estate Happenings

Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes

WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages

WHEN: Throughout the month of February, various dates, times and locations

WHERE: 8084 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road in Summerville

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

LLR Overview and Update – Charleston Apartment Association

WHAT: Monthly dinner meeting with Susan Smits, Middleburg Management and Thomas Howard, Brownlee, Whitlow & Praet

WHEN: 5:30 p.m., Feb 18

WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/events/

Real Estate Networking Mixer

WHAT: A networking event to meet industry professionals

WHEN: 6 p.m., Feb 20 and every third Thursday of the month

WHERE: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/31qBs8S

Craig Proctor Seminar

WHAT: A free real estate agent seminar covering how to generate leads using social media and other marketing strategies

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6

WHERE: Hilton Garden Hill, 300 Wingo Way, Mount Pleasant

MORE INFO: https://craigproctor.com/events/half-day/south-carolina/charleston-747

American Mortgage Conference

WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.

WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6

WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston

MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston

