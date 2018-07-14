Residential Property Management Career Fair
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association sponsors a career fair in Residential Property Management (RPM). The average apartment community includes 254 units and employs at least six on-site staff members, including a community manager, assistant manager, leasing consultants and maintenance professionals. RPM careers offer competitive salaries, benefits, training opportunities and room for growth.
WHEN: 4-7 p.m. July 24
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
PRICE: Attendees, no charge (Register by July 19)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Sustainable Business Awards
WHAT: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement and features a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker, silent auction and awards ceremony for members of the U.S. Green Building Council chapters for South Carolina and North Carolina. The Sustainable Business Awards highlight people and projects that are transforming the "built" environment in the Carolinas. Project categories include innovative project - building design and construction; innovative project - interior design and construction; innovative project - existing building performance; community champion project; and marquee green building. Attendees will vote on all nominees during the gala to select the "People’s Choice" award. Two special awards will be given for exceptional volunteer leadership and to a community change agent in the Carolinas. Also, three individuals are recognized with the Rob Eggers Memorial Scholarship for their work on community-based projects in the Carolinas that advance sustainability and resilience in vulnerable, low-income and other under served communities. The scholarship is in honor of the late Rob Eggers, a valued member of the Charlotte sustainable design community.
WHEN: Sept. 20 (Nominate green leaders for awards by July 20)
WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina
Fair Housing Classes
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association offers Fair Housing classes from Thomas Howard, associate attorney at Brownlee Whitlow & Praet PLLC. Howard, born and raised in Walterboro, followed in his father's footsteps and decided to pursue the law. He attended Clemson University for undergraduate studies before going to The Charleston School of Law for law school. Howard kicked off his career at a general practice firm in Walterboro in 2013. He began practicing law in North Charleston in June 2014 as a member of the Brownlee Law Firm, working in the areas of residential and commercial landlord-tenant law, residential and commercial real estate litigation, commercial collections and contract drafting. Attending the three-hour seminar counts as three continuing education credits for attendees.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. Aug. 9 (RSVP by Aug. 1)
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston
PRICE: $59 member; $119 nonmember
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com