Charleston Apartment Association vendor spotlights

WHAT: Sponsorship opportunities will take place for potential businesses and customers involved with the CAA to make presentations at the association's bimonthly dinner meetings in 2019. Vendor spotlight includes the chance to speak for up to 10 minutes at a dinner meeting. Vendor connection offers a table and two chairs inside the registration area where businesses can hand out materials and run a photo slideshow 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WHEN: Starting Jan. 15 (RSVP deadline is Monday Dec. 17)

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard, North Charleston

PRICE: Vendor spotlights, $400 each; vendor connections, $150 apiece

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com

CAA Dinner meeting

WHAT: Monthly dinner meeting for the Charleston Apartment Association.

WHEN: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 15

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Boulevard in North Charleston

PRICE: $39 a member (Deadline to RSVP: Jan. 10, 2019)

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com

Green Building Conference

WHAT: U.S. Green Building Council Carolinas will hold a half-day conference exploring LEEDv4 and the evolution of building materials and their associated impacts on human health.

WHEN: Feb. 7

WHERE: Milliken RMC Campus, Spartanburg

PRICE: $25-$35

MORE INFO: www.usgbcsc.org

Origin SC Financial Review Sessions

WHAT: One-on-one financial review sessions conducted by the staff at Origin SC, which provides professional financial, housing, and health counseling services to residents and businesses of South Carolina.

WHEN: Ongoing

WHERE: Via phone, webcam or in-person

PRICE: Individual coaching begins at $56

MORE INFO: www.originsc.org/financial-coaching, or 843-735-7802