Real Estate Investing

WHAT: A How-to seminar on real estate investing

WHEN: 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., Dec 26

WHERE: Register at US Coast Guard Base, 1050 Register St., North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2M6a35r

Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Jan. 2 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Brunch and Learn Home Buyer Mixer

WHAT: An event hosted by Circle of Excellence Real Estate Group

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Jan 11

WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Ste 149, North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/38qM2j5

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.