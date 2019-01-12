Charleston Build, Remodel and Landscape Expo
WHAT: An expo that brings together homeowners and the area's leading building and remodeling experts, providing insight and instruction on a wide array of home improvement topics.
WHEN: Today-Sunday
WHERE: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, Ladson
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: homeshowcenter.com
Breakfast Home Buyers Seminar
WHAT: Event is sponsored by First Citizen Bank, Hunter Quinn Homes, and Felicia Small Group/Carolina Elite Real Estate, with representatives on-site to discuss credit and credit rebuilding, the mortgage process, down payment assistance, and getting ready financially. Breakfast will be provided.
WHEN: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 19
WHERE: The Park at Rivers Edge, 7873 Montview Road, North Charleston
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Register at eventbrite.com
Real Estate Finance Today
WHAT: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors presents this course covering the basics of residential real estate financing, including trends in mortgage lending and types of loan products. The class also includes an update on new affordable loan products, types of government loans, and special programs for the self-employed or borrowers with poor credit.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 24
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: $55 for members, $70 for nonmembers
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar
Charleston Home + Design Show
WHAT: Event features free interior design consultations, seminars and more.
WHEN: Jan. 25-27
WHERE: Charleston Gaillard Center, 94 Calhoun St.
PRICE: Friday VIP Party tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door; Saturday and Sunday tickets $7, $2 after 2 p.m.
MORE INFO: charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com
Lakeview Commons Homebuyer Workshop
WHAT: A workshop to help potential homebuyers have a better understanding of credit scores and how they impact home-buying power, loan products and down payment assistance, special products for first-time buyers, and information on what to expect and how to prepare.
WHEN: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 26
WHERE: 482 Truman Drive, Goose Creek
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: Contact Kellie Collins at 843-810-7219 or Mark Godwin at 843-478-8453
Charleston Home + Design Show
WHAT: Event features free interior design consultations, seminars and more.
WHEN: Jan. 25-27
WHERE: Charleston Gaillard Center, 94 Calhoun St.
PRICE: Friday VIP Party tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door; Saturday and Sunday tickets $7, $2 after 2 p.m.
MORE INFO: charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com
Through the Eyes of an Asset Manager
WHAT: A deep dive into financials, operational strategy, and branding for your property. Geared toward managers, aspiring managers, new regionals, and any multifamily professionals looking to enhance operational skills. All industry professionals welcome. Provides six CAPS, CAM, CAS, NALP and CAMT continuing education credits.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jan 31
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
PRICE: $99 for Charleston Apartment Association members, $199 for nonmembers
MORE INFO: charlestonapartmentassocation.com/calendar
Myrtle Beach Home Show
WHAT: The Myrtle Beach Home Show 2019 presented by the Horry-Georgetown Home Builders Association gathers over 200 exhibitors showcasing home and garden products.
WHEN: Feb. 8-10
WHERE: Myrtle Beach Convention Center
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org