Real Estate Happenings

Origin SC – Homeowner Workshops and Classes

WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages

WHEN: Throughout the month of March, various dates, times and locations

WHERE: 8084 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road in Summerville

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Carolina One and Gregorie Ferry Flats Open House

WHAT: An open house to learn more about Gregorie Ferry Flats in Mount Pleasant

WHEN: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm., March 19

WHERE: Wando Mt. Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

MORE INFO:843.226.1043 or email ali.bring@carolina.com or visit GFFlats.com.

Real Estate Networking Mixer

WHAT: A networking event to meet industry professionals

WHEN: 6 p.m., March 19 and every third Thursday of the month

WHERE: 2150 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/31qBs8S

Daniel Island Business Association's March Block Party

WHAT: Daniel Island Real Estate and Business Association host block party, social and networking event on Daniel Island

WHEN: 5-7 p.m., Mar 26

WHERE: 101 River Landing Drive, Charleston

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2PKSd9X

Emotional Support Animals Update in Housing

WHAT: A two-hour seminar regarding HUD’s new guidance to clarify responsibilities of rental housing providers and renters accommodation requests for emotional support animals in housing.

WHEN: 9-11 a.m., March 31

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

MORE INFO: https://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/events/

American Mortgage Conference

WHAT: A two-day meeting with leading experts in the financial services industry, bankers, policymakers and investors.

WHEN: 9 a.m to 6 p.m., May 4-6

WHERE: Francis Marion Hotel, Charleston

MORE INFO: https://10times.com/american-mortgage-conference-charleston

