Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Oct.22 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Property Management Pre-Licensing Course

WHAT: 30-hour course for SC Property Manager License

WHEN: Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar

Wellness Fair at Carnes Crossroads

WHAT: Second annual wellness fair

WHEN: Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 207 1st Avenue, Goosecreek

COST: Free

MORE INFO: For more information visit www.carnescrossroadsevents.com.

2019 Commercial Real Estate Market Forecast

WHAT: An update on current commercial real estate with projections for 2020

WHEN: 4:30-6 p.m., Oct. 23

WHERE: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd.

COST: $35 - $65

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2m085JW

Holiday Shopping Extravaganza at The Ponds

WHAT: A holiday shopping event with over 45 vendors

WHEN: 12 p.m – 4 p.m., Nov 3

WHERE: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Pkwy, Summerville

MORE INFO: Email ThePondsHolidayShopping@gmail.com or call 843.900.8556.