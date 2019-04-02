Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops

WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting

WHEN: Various dates & times throughout April, beginning April 11

WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC

MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform)

WHAT: A course to assist real estate professionals in understanding (and their clients) the implications of the recent tax reform legislations – how it applies to home ownership.

WHEN: April 11, 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston

PRICE: Members $30/Non Members $45

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/

Charleston Home + Design 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour

WHAT: The 2019 Daniel Island Luxury House Tour hosted by Charleston Home + Design and benefitting East Cooper Habitat for Humanity

WHEN: April 23, 11 a.m – 5 p.m.

WHERE: Official ticket headquarters – The Taylor Agency Insurance at 255 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, Daniel Island

PRICE: Early bird/$30 and Day of Event/$35

MORE INFO: http://danielislandhomeshow.com/ or call 843-577-7652

VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes

WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.

WHEN: April 23

WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-