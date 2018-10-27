NAR green designation course
WHAT: The National Association of Realtors created a green designation and benefits program tailored for real estate agents. It provides advanced training in green building and sustainable business practices so associates can seek out, understand and market properties with green features. The two-day class teaches the best approaches to making a home more resource-efficient, connecting clients with green Do it Yourself resources, using smart home technologies and retrofitting and replacing systems. David Wyant is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29-30
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston (Lunch sponsored by Lennar Carolinas, LLC)
PRICE: $199-$220
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Food truck Friday
WHAT: Back by popular demand, seven local food trucks are participating in The Ponds' Food Truck Friday. The lineup includes Happy Thai, Greekin' Out, Page's Okra Grill, Brunch Holiday, Semilla, Bac'n Me Crazy, Holy Rolly Charleston. Cat Strickland will provide entertainment. There will be activities for kids, too. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. Coolers are allowed. Community developer Kolter Homes is the sponsor.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2
WHERE: The Ponds master-planned community in the vicinity of the Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summervlile.
PRICE: Guests are asked to pay food trucks directly for purchases
MORE INFO: http://thepondsliving.com, call 843-900-8556 or email pondsevents@associa.us
The Ponds holiday shopping fest
WHAT: Summerville-based The Ponds hosts a Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, showcasing local artisans, craftspeople and businesses taking part. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Gregg Middle School Food Pantry. Food trucks include BKeD and Charlestowne Kettle Corn, and David Perry will provide entertainment. The event is coordinated by residents of The Ponds and sponsored by The Ponds Conservancy, a nonprofit organization.
WHEN: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 4
WHERE: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
PRICE: Free (donations urged)
MORE INFO: http://thepondsliving.com, email ThePondsHolidayShopping@gmail.com or call 843-900-8556.
Realtor orientation
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Lunch and learn - Legal Q and A: Focus on contracts
WHAT: Whether you think you know everything or have questions you want answered about the current contract, you should learn plenty at this open forum presented by the law firm of Weeks & Irvine, LLC.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 7
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors office, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Real Estate negotiation techniques and Strategies
WHAT: The modern real estate professional needs a toolbox full of nontraditional skills to thrive in a changing real estate landscape, and developing specialized skills is one option to consider. This course explores strategies that improve outcomes for all parties, resulting in smoother transactions and enhanced satisfaction from clients and customers. Mike Harper is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 8
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
New tax cuts and Jobs Act, 2017
WHAT: The class assists real estate professionals in understanding the implications of recent tax reform legislation including how it applies to home ownership incentives and changes in taxation of "pass-through" entities. The instructor Mike Harper is an auctioneer and real estate broker-in-charge who worked for 33 years in the Internal Revenue Service and has a background in tax policy prior to becoming a real estate broker.
WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Nov. 8
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: Member $30, nonmember $45
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
2018 Carolinas Green Gala, awards
WHAT: The Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards is an annual celebration of local leaders in the Carolinas' green building movement. Keynote speaker is Holley Henderson, founder of H2 Ecodesign and author of Becoming a Green Building Professional. Dewberry Charleston and Indigo Park are Lowcountry area honorees.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m., Nov. 28
WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, 201 E. Trade St.,Charlotte
PRICE: $80-$160.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2CP0WTI