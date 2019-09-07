Home Buyer and Seller Seminar
WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.
Origin SC workshops
WHAT: Various workshops regarding homeownership and credit improvement
WHEN: Through Sept. 22, various times and locations
WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, 222 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 325 E. Main Street, Moncks Corner
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org/classes/ or call 843.735-7802.
Sneak Peek at Mount Pleasant Racquet Club
WHAT: Mount Pleasant Racquet Club hosts its first on-site open house -- virtual tour and meet the owners of premier complex
WHEN: Sept 12, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE:3236 Highway 17 North
COST:Free
MORE INFO: 843-258-8400
WEBSITE: https://mtpracquetclub.com/
Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series
WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.
WHEN: Sept. 12 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
COST: Free
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH
The Ponds Summer Concert Series
WHAT: Live music at the amphitheater at The Ponds neighborhood.
WHEN: Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Village Pond Drive near the entrance to community at 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway
COST: Free
MORE INFO: Email jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com or call 843-900-8556
Property Management Pre-Licensing Course
WHAT: 30-hour course for SC Property Manager License
WHEN: Oct 19, 20, 26, 27 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd, North Charleston
MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com/calendar