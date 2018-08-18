Charleston Apartment Association dinner meeting
WHAT: Rob Fowler, chief meteorologist of WCBD News 2, will address hurricane preparedness and tips to keep rental property staff and residents safe. He has been Storm Team 2's chief meteorologist since Sept. 1987. Before arriving in Charleston, he worked at TV stations in Savannah and in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Fowler is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society and has been awarded seals of approval from both weather organizations. His forecast can be heard daily on several area radio stations 103.5 WEZL, News Radio 94.3FM, Q104.5 and Y102.5. Non-perishable food donations to support the Lowcountry Food Bank can be made at the dinner.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. registration, 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston
PRICE: $39 per member
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Real Tech Symposium
WHAT: The Multiple Listing Service of Hilton Head Island will host hundreds of real estate professionals for its 2018 symposium. Realtors, brokers, agents and others related to the real estate industry will gather to learn new market information, real estate best practices and network with their peers and industry leaders. The keynote address is by Dave Davlin, a public speaker who gained popularity from performing entertaining basketball tricks and stunts.
WHEN: Tuesday
WHERE: Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort
PRICE: Free for Hilton Head Island MLS members
MORE INFO: https://tinyurl.com/18RealTech
CAA Race for the Cure sponsorship
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association is hosting a team — Pink Pineapples — for the Race for the Cure. Tee-shirt sponsor opportunities are being extended to members, including a personalized logo included on the official CAA team tee-shirt.
WHEN: Race - Sept. 22; Deadline for logo - Friday Aug. 24
WHERE: Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
PRICE: Logo, $50.
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Sustainable Business Awards
WHAT: The Carolinas Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards celebrates local leaders in the green building movement and features a sit-down dinner, keynote speaker, silent auction and awards ceremony for members of the U.S. Green Building Council chapters for South Carolina and North Carolina. The Sustainable Business Awards highlight people and projects that are transforming the "built" environment in the Carolinas. Project categories include innovative project - building design and construction; innovative project - interior design and construction; innovative project - existing building performance; community champion project; and marquee green building. Attendees will vote on all nominees during the gala to select the "People’s Choice" award. Two special awards will be given for exceptional volunteer leadership and to a community change agent in the Carolinas. Also, three individuals are recognized with the Rob Eggers Memorial Scholarship for their work on community-based projects in the Carolinas that advance sustainability and resilience in vulnerable, low-income and other under served communities. The scholarship is in honor of the late Rob Eggers, a valued member of the Charlotte sustainable design community.
WHEN: Sept. 20
WHERE: Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina