Open House Series at Nexton Community
WHAT: Annual spring open house tour & March-themed weekends, "Soothe Your Soul"
WHEN: March 23-24, noon-3 p.m.
WHERE: Nexton, 106 Greeting House Road, Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: eheaney@thebrandonagency.com or 843-995-1322; https://www.nexton.com/news-events/
Core: 3Ps
WHAT: Four-hour mandatory course - the Three Ps of Professionalism: Principles, Practices and Pitfalls. Meets the mandatory core requirements for continuing education in the 2019-2020 license renewal period.
WHEN: March 26, 2019, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WHERE: 146 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC
MORE INFO: https://www.screaltors.org.
ERS Regional Mastermind
WHAT: ERS regional team-building Mastermind conference in Charleston, with deep dives on culture, leads and strategies, successful back-office systems, and techniques to get the most out of your agents and staff.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m., March 31
WHERE: TBD, Charleston
PRICE: $97
MORE INFO: Contact info@eliterealestatesystems.com
BIC Duties and Responsibilities
WHAT: Four-hour mandatory continuing education course BICs are required to take under new license law. Course covers Broker-in-Charge duties and responsibilities.
WHEN: April 3, 2019, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55/Non-Member $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com or 843-760-9400
Upcoming Origin SC's Workshops
WHAT: Free workshops focused on homeownership, credit & budgeting
WHEN: Various dates & times throughout April, beginning April 11
WHERE: 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston, SC
MORE INFO: Call 843-735-7802 or visit www.originsc.org/classes.
VIDEO MARKETING FOR REAL ESTATE: The latest tools to sell more homes
WHAT: A hands-on workshop by business coach Thomas Heath and Realtor Jon Stroud. Learn how to create a brand with easy-to-use video tools. Seating is limited to 20 people.
WHEN: April 23
WHERE: The Life Guidance Center, 3030 Ashley Towne Center Drive, Bldg.B-203, Charleston
PRICE: $25
MORE INFO: www.eventbrite.com/o/thomas-health-coaching-