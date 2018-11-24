Apartment group hosts national speaker
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association will hold its November dinner meeting with Patrick Morin, managing director of Richmond, Virginia-based Transact Capital Partners investment banking firm. He is also a founding partner of BrightHammer, LLC, a global consulting firm that works with select growth companies and turnarounds to stabilize operations and ramp up revenue while improving employee performance. The company works with clients in the multifamily and real estate fields among other businesses. Before that, he was senior vice president for seven years with $1.5 billion Cornerstone Realty Income Trust, Inc., which owned and operated more than 24,000 apartment homes.
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. registration and 6:30 p.m. meeting, Tuesday Nov. 27
WHERE: Crowne Plaza Hotel, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston
PRICE: $39 per member
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.
2018 Carolinas Green Gala, awards
WHAT: The Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards is an annual celebration of local leaders in the Carolinas' green building movement. Keynote speaker is Holley Henderson, founder of H2 Ecodesign and author of Becoming a Green Building Professional. Dewberry Charleston and Indigo Park are Lowcountry area honorees.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 28
WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, 201 E. Trade St., Charlotte
PRICE: $80-$160.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2CP0WTI.
Multifamily CEO tips
WHAT: Patrick Morin, an investment banker and former real estate investment trust vice president, will lead a class for apartment managers and related professionals on the 5 Things the Multifamily CEO Wants You to Know. A managing director with Transact Capital Partners in Richmond, Virginia, Morin was a founding partner of BrightHammer, LLC, global consulting firm and senior vp with Cornerstone Real Income Trust. He also was an instructor with Dale Carnegie Training for close to two decades.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday Nov. 28
WHERE: Crowne Plaza, 4831 Tanger Outlet Blvd. in North Charleston
PRICE: $45 per member, $89 per nonmember
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.
CAA reverse trade show
WHAT: A fast-paced, networking opportunity for "associate" (vendor) members and corporate property management leadership, which raises money for the National Apartment Association's Political Action Committee. The event allows vendors the opportunity to meet one-on-one with owners and decision makers from property management companies.
WHEN: 2-5 p.m., Nov. 29
WHERE: Central Island Square, 50 Central Island St. in Daniel Island
PRICE: $200 a vendor company (allows two attendees)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.
LEEDv4 Product Health Evolution
WHAT: Half-day conference sponsored by U.S. Green Building Council Carolinas exploring the evolution of materials and associated impacts on human health at Milliken's RMC campus. Includes lunch, keynote speaker, breakout sessions, tour and reception.
WHEN: Dec. 6.
WHERE: Spartanburg.
PRICE: member rate $25, nonmember rate, $35
MORE INFO: southcarolina@usgbc.org
Holiday Oyster Roast
WHAT: Charleston Apartment Association will present its yearly oyster roast. Rain or shine.
WHEN: 7-10 p.m., Dec. 7
WHERE: Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Cultural Arts Pavilion, 99 Harry Hallman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $45 per member, $55 per nonmember, $10 per child age 12 and under (RSVP by Dec. 3)
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com.
Carnes Crossroads Holiday Market
WHAT: Carnes Crossroads will host its annual holiday celebration and artisan market.
WHEN: Dec. 8
WHERE: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads. From Interstate 26, take exit 199B for U.S. Highway 17A (North Main Street). Travel three miles.
PRICE: Free to the public
MORE INFO: lisa.avant@carnespoa.org.