CTAR Core – 3 P’s of Professionalism

WHAT: A course that covers license law and practices

WHEN: 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m., Nov 13

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, Charleston

MORE INFO: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/

Origins SC Classes

WHAT: Classes on home budgets, intro to homeownership, first time homebuyer and others

WHEN: Various times and dates beginning Nov. 14 and throughout the month

WHERE: Summerville, North Charleston and Moncks Corner

MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/

Home Buyer and Seller Seminar

WHAT: Jeff Cook Real Estate Seminar teaching buying and selling techniques

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays

WHERE: Jeff Cook offices in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant, Dorchester and Nexton

Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday.


COST: Free

MORE INFO: Ellie Belanger at ellie.belanger@jeffcookrealestate.com.

Holiday Market at the Green Barn

WHAT: Holiday market shopping at Carnes Crossroads’ Barn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 14

WHERE: 1st Avenue and Highway 17A, Summerville

MORE INFO: http://www.carnescrossroadsevents.com/