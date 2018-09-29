Realtor orientation
WHAT: Real estate people new to the profession or Lowcountry are briefed on the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Attendees would include agents, property managers and appraisers; and brokers in charge, property managers in charge and general certified appraisers.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2
WHERE: CTAR office, 5010 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
New CORE: 3 Ps of professionalism: principles, practices & pitfalls
WHAT: The content and subject matter of this course cover areas of license law and practice, which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in South Carolina. Mike Harper is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
South Carolina real estate law changes
WHAT: A revision of the South Carolina Real Estate Licensing law (S.1013/Act.170) was signed May 23, 2016. The new license law took effect on Jan. 1, 2017, with multiple changes that impact licensees. This course will provide an overview of the changes and what to know as a licensee to be in compliance. Mike Harper is the instructor.
WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston
PRICE: Member $30, nonmember $45
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Lunch & learn - operate as S Corp or LLC?
WHAT: The class explains how to operate a real estate sales business as a limited liability corporation taxed as an S Corp and save thousands of dollars in taxes every year. A 20 percent deduction of S Corp earnings under the new tax law can benefit the owner while providing additional liability protection. Fred Malone, certified financial planner, is the speaker.
Mortgage mysteries
WHAT: This course is designed to give agents insight on what takes place behind the scenes in the mortgage process. Agents will learn how to avoid delays in closings, help create a smoother process from contract to closing and eliminate surprises for their buyers. There is emphasis on legal requirements that affect the process. David Jaffee is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 10
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Ethics is a code (National Association of Realtors)
WHAT: The course clarifies the differences between requirements in the S.C. Code of Laws/Real Estate Practice Act and those of a Code of Ethics from a professional organization such as the National Association of Realtors. Four case studies highlight the course. David Jaffee is the instructor.
WHEN: 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 10
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing North Charleston
PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
1031 tax deferred exchanges, capital gains strategies
Tax cuts and jobs act (tax reform) 2017
WHAT: The course was developed to assist real estate professionals in understanding the implications of the recent tax reform legislation: How it applies to home ownership tax incentives and to changes in taxation of "pass-through" entities. The instructor, Mike Harper, is an auctioneer and real estate broker-in-charge who worked for 33 years in the Internal Revenue Service and has a background in tax policy prior to becoming a real estate broker.
WHEN: 2-4 p.m., Oct. 11
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston
PRICE: Member $30, nonmember $45
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
USGBC-South Carolina volunteer social
WHAT: U.S. Green Building Council - South Carolina Community will hold a social for fellow green building leaders and volunteers from the Upstate to connect. The drop-in is open to the public.
WHEN: 5-7 p.m., Oct. 11
WHERE: Birds Fly South in Greenville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: http://www.usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina
Online seminar - affordable housing
WHAT: U.S. Green Building Council - South Carolina Community will hold an online webinar and discussion around the positive effect of affordable housing developments and the impact that green building certification programs have had on the affordable housing stock.
WHEN: Noon-1:30 p.m. (Registration required)
WHERE: Online only
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: http://www.usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina
2018 Charleston Apartment Association golf tournament
WHAT: Team and player sign-ups and sponsorship opportunities available for the shotgun start golf event.
WHEN: Noon until, Oct. 15.
WHERE: Coosaw Creek Country Club, 4110 Club Course Drive in North Charleston
PRICE: N/A (After party at 4 p.m., $25 a member). After party RSVP deadline, Oct. 10
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Southern hospitality summit
WHAT: Situated in downtown Charleston, the Dewberry showcases luxury-infused sustainability. The recently LEED certified, renovated historic hotel was originally the seven-story L. Mendel Rivers Federal Building. Event attendees — including hospitality stakeholders, local municipality leaders, architects, builders, designers and industry professionals from across the South — will explore innovative best practices for hospitality during the all-day gathering.
WHEN: Oct. 19 (Register now – limited seating available)
WHERE: The Dewberry
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: http://www.usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina