Realtor orientation

WHAT: Real estate people new to the profession or Lowcountry are briefed on the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Attendees would include agents, property managers and appraisers; and brokers in charge, property managers in charge and general certified appraisers.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2

WHERE: CTAR office, 5010 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston

PRICE: N/A

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

New CORE: 3 Ps of professionalism: principles, practices & pitfalls

WHAT: The content and subject matter of this course cover areas of license law and practice, which pose particular issues for real estate licensees in South Carolina. Mike Harper is the instructor.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3

WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

South Carolina real estate law changes

WHAT: A revision of the South Carolina Real Estate Licensing law (S.1013/Act.170) was signed May 23, 2016. The new license law took effect on Jan. 1, 2017, with multiple changes that impact licensees. This course will provide an overview of the changes and what to know as a licensee to be in compliance. Mike Harper is the instructor.

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston

PRICE: Member $30, nonmember $45

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Lunch & learn - operate as S Corp or LLC?

WHAT: The class explains how to operate a real estate sales business as a limited liability corporation taxed as an S Corp and save thousands of dollars in taxes every year.  A 20 percent deduction of S Corp earnings under the new tax law can benefit the owner while providing additional liability protection. Fred Malone, certified financial planner, is the speaker.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4
 
WHERE: CTAR classroom, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston
 
PRICE: N/A
 
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Mortgage mysteries

WHAT: This course is designed to give agents insight on what takes place behind the scenes in the mortgage process. Agents will learn how to avoid delays in closings, help create a smoother process from contract to closing and eliminate surprises for their buyers. There is emphasis on legal requirements that affect the process. David Jaffee is the instructor.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 10

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston

PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Ethics is a code (National Association of Realtors)

WHAT: The course clarifies the differences between requirements in the S.C. Code of Laws/Real Estate Practice Act and those of a Code of Ethics from a professional organization such as the National Association of Realtors. Four case studies highlight the course. David Jaffee is the instructor.

WHEN: 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Oct. 10

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing North Charleston

PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

1031 tax deferred exchanges, capital gains strategies 

WHAT: Many investors and owners of non-personal use real estate can benefit by postponing or deferring capital gains taxes on sales. They need help and guidance in making good decisions and understanding the complicated landscape surrounding investment sales, capital gains taxes and options for tax deferment. IRC 1031 exchanges are getting increased public interest, yet are extremely complicated and fraught with caveats for the unsuspecting seller. The instructor is Mike Harper.
 
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 11
 
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
 
PRICE: Member $55, nonmember $70
 
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

Tax cuts and jobs act (tax reform) 2017

WHAT: The course was developed to assist real estate professionals in understanding the implications of the recent tax reform legislation: How it applies to home ownership tax incentives and to changes in taxation of "pass-through" entities. The instructor, Mike Harper, is an auctioneer and real estate broker-in-charge who worked for 33 years in the Internal Revenue Service and has a background in tax policy prior to becoming a real estate broker.

WHEN: 2-4 p.m., Oct. 11

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: Member $30, nonmember $45

MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com

USGBC-South Carolina volunteer social

WHAT: U.S. Green Building Council - South Carolina Community will hold a social for fellow green building leaders and volunteers from the Upstate to connect. The drop-in is open to the public.

WHEN: 5-7 p.m., Oct. 11

WHERE: Birds Fly South in Greenville

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: http://www.usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina

Online seminar - affordable housing

WHAT: U.S. Green Building Council - South Carolina Community will hold an online webinar and discussion around the positive effect of affordable housing developments and the impact that green building certification programs have had on the affordable housing stock.

WHEN: Noon-1:30 p.m. (Registration required)

WHERE: Online only

PRICE: Free

MORE INFO: http://www.usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina

2018 Charleston Apartment Association golf tournament

WHAT: Team and player sign-ups and sponsorship opportunities available for the shotgun start golf event.

WHEN: Noon until, Oct. 15.

WHERE: Coosaw Creek Country Club, 4110 Club Course Drive in North Charleston

PRICE: N/A (After party at 4 p.m., $25 a member). After party RSVP deadline, Oct. 10

MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com

Southern hospitality summit

WHAT: Situated in downtown Charleston, the Dewberry showcases luxury-infused sustainability. The recently LEED certified, renovated historic hotel was originally the seven-story L. Mendel Rivers Federal Building. Event attendees — including hospitality stakeholders, local municipality leaders, architects, builders, designers and industry professionals from across the South — will explore innovative best practices for hospitality during the all-day gathering.

WHEN: Oct. 19 (Register now – limited seating available)

WHERE: The Dewberry

PRICE: N/A

MORE INFO: http://www.usgbc.org/usgbc-south-carolina