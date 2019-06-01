Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops – June

WHAT: Workshops focusing on Homeownership, Credit, and Budgeting

WHEN: June 1 to June 27, various times and locations

WHERE: North Charleston and Summerville

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org or email info@originsc.org.

Homebuyer Workshop

WHAT: A workshop presented by Nia Joy of HomeGate Real Estate regarding the how-to's of homebuying

WHEN: June 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: The Farm at Wescott, 8900 Patriot Boulevard, Summerville

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: Call or text 843-494-8318 or email GoalDenSpaces@gmail.com

Communication Skills for RE Professionals

WHAT: A course for Realtors and the importance of effective communication with clients.

WHEN: June 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston

COST: Gold Members Free, Members: $55/Non Members $70

MORE INFO: https://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/

Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series

WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.

WHEN: June 13 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH

Brunch and Learn Homebuyer's Seminar

WHAT: Free First Time Homebuyer's Seminar with free brunch and giveaways

WHEN: June 15, 10-30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/mycrp

June Food Truck Event at The Ponds

WHAT: Friday food truck and entertainment event

WHEN: June 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Ponds at Summerville, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway

COST: FREE

MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/335758473719015/

Craig Procter System

WHAT: Real Estate millionaire Craig Procter and #1 Agent in the World for RE/MAX gives tips on real estate.

WHEN: June 28, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant

COST: $195

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/30DvG2z

XPLODE CONFERENCE CHARLESTON 2019

WHAT: A day of technology and digital marketing for the real estate professional.

WHEN: July 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: 7000 Rivers Avenue, Trident Technical College, North Charleston

COST: $199

MORE INFO: https://xplodethis.com/conferences/

 