Upcoming Origin SC’s Workshops – June
WHAT: Workshops focusing on Homeownership, Credit, and Budgeting
WHEN: June 1 to June 27, various times and locations
WHERE: North Charleston and Summerville
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Visit www.originsc.org or email info@originsc.org.
Homebuyer Workshop
WHAT: A workshop presented by Nia Joy of HomeGate Real Estate regarding the how-to's of homebuying
WHEN: June 1, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: The Farm at Wescott, 8900 Patriot Boulevard, Summerville
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: Call or text 843-494-8318 or email GoalDenSpaces@gmail.com
Communication Skills for RE Professionals
WHAT: A course for Realtors and the importance of effective communication with clients.
WHEN: June 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
COST: Gold Members Free, Members: $55/Non Members $70
MORE INFO: https://www.charlestonrealtors.com/calendar/
Wine and Wisdom Top Agent Training Series
WHAT: An ongoing series presented by Ronda Hamming of AnnieMac Home Mortgage for real estate professionals to help agent increase their business.
WHEN: June 13 and the second Thursday of every month, 4:30 to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Accent on Wine Park Circle, 1059 E. Montague Ave., North Charleston
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2EFppdH
Brunch and Learn Homebuyer's Seminar
WHAT: Free First Time Homebuyer's Seminar with free brunch and giveaways
WHEN: June 15, 10-30 a.m - 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: https://urlzs.com/mycrp
June Food Truck Event at The Ponds
WHAT: Friday food truck and entertainment event
WHEN: June 28, 5 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Ponds at Summerville, 467 Hundred Oaks Parkway
COST: FREE
MORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/335758473719015/
Craig Procter System
WHAT: Real Estate millionaire Craig Procter and #1 Agent in the World for RE/MAX gives tips on real estate.
WHEN: June 28, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hotel Indigo, 250 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant
COST: $195
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/30DvG2z
XPLODE CONFERENCE CHARLESTON 2019
WHAT: A day of technology and digital marketing for the real estate professional.
WHEN: July 16, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: 7000 Rivers Avenue, Trident Technical College, North Charleston
COST: $199
MORE INFO: https://xplodethis.com/conferences/