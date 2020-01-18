Origins – Homeowner Workshops and Classes
WHAT: Workshops to help homeowners achieve home ownership, improve credit, and other information on foreclosure and mortgages
WHEN: Throughout the month of January, various dates, times and locations
WHERE: 8084 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston and 222 Old Trolley Road in Summerville
MORE INFO: https://originsc.org/classes/
Charleston Home + Design Show
WHAT: The 17th Annual 2020 Charleston Home + Design Show presented by Charleston Home + Design Magazine
WHEN: Jan 24-26, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Gallaird Center, 95 Calhoun Street, Charleston
MORE INFO: http://charlestonhomeanddesignshow.com
Possess the Land Home Buyer Workshop
WHAT: Seminar employing biblical principles to help people break free of renting and realize home ownership.
WHEN: Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 7670 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/3a6ZoC7 or Contact Tamara York at (843) 804-7976
Win with sellers
WHAT: A one-day workshop by Keller Williams that teaches the seven-step seller service cycle — how to close, market and service listings.
WHEN: Jan 30, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE: 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 105, West Ashley
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2FvCoi1