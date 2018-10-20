Mount Pleasant Home & Biz Show
WHAT: The Mount Pleasant Home & Biz Fall Show includes remodeling ideas for home and outdoor living such as baths, backyard kitchens, additions, pools, closets, sunrooms, floor coverings, gutters, blinds, painting, roofing, security and generators.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Omar Shrine Auditorium, 176 Patriots Point Road in Mount Pleasant
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: http://mtpleasanthomeandbizshow.com/, call 843-881-2042
Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast "Golfing to Give"
WHAT: This inaugural golf tournament fundraiser is sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to nonprofit The Sunshine Kids Foundation (www.sunshinekids.org) providing group activities and emotional support for children with cancer. G.W Bailey, actor and the foundation's executive director, will be on hand for Golfing to Give tournament day. Bailey played the "cantankerous" Lieutenant Louie Provenza on TNT's series The Closer and spinoff Major Crimes.
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Briar's Creek private golf retreat on Johns Island
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: http://www.bhhsscre.com/; call 843-871-5091 in Summerville, 854-444-3232 in West Ashley or email bhhssoutherncoast@bhhsscre.com
CAA new member orientation
WHAT: The Charleston Apartment Association invites new, current and prospective members to learn more about how to take full advantage of the opportunities of being a CAA member. Attendees will meet the leadership of the association, learn how to get involved in committees and network with other new members.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Sticky Fingers, 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. in Mount Pleasant
PRICE: Free, includes lunch
MORE INFO: www.charlestonapartmentassociation.com
Lunch and learn - Legal Q & A: Focus on contracts
WHAT: An open forum presented by the law firm of Weeks & Irvine, LLC is described as a "fun and educational" opportunity to learn about real estate contracts. Joseph W. Kessinger and Mark W. Weeks have presented the question-and-answer sessions at multiple real estate offices with great success.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston (Lunch sponsored by Wells Fargo, 11 a.m. Presentation begins at 11:30 a.m.)
PRICE: N/A
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Property management accounting, recordkeeping
WHAT: This course offers the do's and don'ts of property management accounting and provides licensees with knowledge of trust fund and compliance issues, bookkeeping requirements, handling of funds and an understanding of duties and obligations under the 2017 license law and the S.C. Residential Landlord Tenant Act. The instructor is Judy Wolk.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing in North Charleston
PRICE: Member $70, nonmember $90
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
NAR green designation course
WHAT: The National Association of Realtors created a green designation and benefits program tailored for real estate agents. It provides advanced training in green building and sustainable business practices so associates can seek out, understand and market properties with green features. The two-day class teaches the best approaches to making a home more resource-efficient, connecting clients with green Do it Yourself resources, using smart home technologies and retrofitting and replacing systems. David Wyant is the instructor.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 29-30
WHERE: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive in North Charleston (Lunch sponsored by Lennar Carolinas, LLC)
PRICE: $199-$220
MORE INFO: www.charlestonrealtors.com
Food Truck Friday
WHAT: Back by popular demand, seven local food trucks are participating in The Ponds' Food Truck Friday. The lineup includes Happy Thai, Greekin’ Out, Page's Okra Grill, Brunch Holiday, Semilla, Bac'n Me Crazy, Holy Rolly Charleston. Cat Strickland will provide entertainment. There will be activities for kids too. Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. Coolers are allowed. Community developer Kolter Homes is the sponsor.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m., Nov. 2
WHERE: The Ponds master-planned community in the vicinity of the Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway in Summervlile.
PRICE: Guests are asked to pay food trucks directly for purchases
MORE INFO: http://thepondsliving.com, call 843-900-8556 or email pondsevents@associa.us
The Ponds holiday shopping fest
WHAT: Summerville-based The Ponds hosts a Holiday Shopping Extravaganza, showcasing local artisans, craftspeople and businesses taking part. Attendees are asked to bring a donation of nonperishable food for the Gregg Middle School Food Pantry. Food trucks include BKeD and Charlestowne Kettle Corn, and David Perry will provide entertainment. The event is coordinated by residents of The Ponds and sponsored by The Ponds Conservancy, a nonprofit organization.
WHEN: noon- 4 p.m., Nov. 4
WHERE: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway in Summerville
PRICE: Free (donations urged)
MORE INFO: http://thepondsliving.com, email ThePondsHolidayShopping@gmail.com or call 843-900-8556.
2018 Carolinas Green Gala, awards
WHAT: The Green Gala and Sustainable Business Awards is an annual celebration of local leaders in the Carolinas' green building movement. Keynote speaker is Holley Henderson, founder of H2 Ecodesign and author of Becoming a Green Building Professional. Dewberry Charleston and Indigo Park are Lowcountry area honorees.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m., Nov. 28
WHERE: The Ritz-Carlton, 201 E. Trade St. in Charlotte
PRICE: $80-$160.
MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/2CP0WTI