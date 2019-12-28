Real Estate Investors Meetup
WHAT: Weekly meeting hosted by the Charleston Real Estate Investors Association offering tips and strategies on cultivating real estate investment. Free admission.
WHEN: Jan. 2, 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: Reservoir Hall, 1601 Eagle Landing Blvd., Hanahan
MORE INFO: Contact charlestonreia@gmail.com
WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/TheCharlestonREIA
Truths of Home Buying Seminar
WHAT: Seminar teaching basics of how to buy a home. Speakers include Kayla Rogers, Realtor with Realty One Group, Mandie Anderson, mortgage lender with Angel Oak Loans, and Chris Digby of MGC Law. Free admission.
WHEN: Jan. 4, 10 a.m.-Noon
WHERE: Bethel AME Church, 407 South Main St., Summerville
MORE INFO: Contact Kayla Rogers at (843) 509-7099
S.C. Realtors Leadership Training Roadshow
WHAT: Half-day interactive program from the S.C. Association of Realtors covering leadership topics such as roles and responsibilities, member engagement, working with professional staff and harassment, as well as a deep-dive into running highly successful meetings. Free for Charleston County Realtor members.
WHEN: Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing Drive, North Charleston
MORE INFO: Contact (803) 772-5206
CTAR Repairs Seminar
WHAT: Line-by-line explanation of repair procedure, due diligence, selling “as is” and repair requests, hosted by Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. Learn what inspections to do before the contract is signed; how the disclosure statement fits into the process; and why the home inspection may just be the beginning. Fee is $30 for members, $45 for non-members.
WHEN: Jan. 9, 10 a.m.-Noon
WHERE: 5006 Wetland Crossing, North Charleston
MORE INFO: Contact (843) 760-9400
WEBSITE: http://www.charlestonrealtors.com/
Brunch and Learn Mixer
WHAT: Real estate professionals Twala Scott, Kamaria Holmes and Jeraine Smiley educate on the process and requirements of purchasing a home in today’s market. Mimosas and brunch will be served. Event is free but seating is limited.
WHEN: Jan. 11, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: Exquis Event Center, 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road, Suite 149, North Charleston
MORE INFO: Contact kamaria.holmes@agentownedrealty.com
Boost Your Own Business 2020
WHAT: Residential real estate conference in which keynote speakers Chris Smith and Jimmy Mackin of Curaytor teach strategies for dealing with common objections in the real estate market. Tickets $129.
WHEN: Jan. 22, 2 p.m.; Jan. 23, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Marriott Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island
MORE INFO: See curaytor.com
RealtorEcon 2020
WHAT: Expo with 50 partners, economic updates, educational breakout sessions and keynote speaker from Zappos on delivering customer service. Open only to members of Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors.
WHEN: Jan. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: Marriott Grande Dunes, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach
MORE INFO: Contact (843) 626-3638
Possess the Land Home Buyer Workshop
WHAT: Seminar employing biblical principles to help people break free of renting and realize home ownership. Event includes lunch, a workbook and a one-hour consultation. Free admission.
WHEN: Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 7670 Northwoods Blvd., North Charleston
MORE INFO: Contact Tamara York at (843) 804-7976