The paintings that hang at local agency offices or in properties for sale can be more than wall decorations: companies are promoting artists to support their work and as a vehicle to raise money for nonprofit groups.
NV Realty Group, touted as a "Nicklaus family-owned company" after famed golfer Jack Nicklaus, attracted guests last month to a "local artist reception" in Charleston featuring the works of Marcia Mathias. (Visit http://www.charlestonartistguild.com/project/marcia-mathias/).
An artist for three decades, her paintings at the reception were all for sale. Moreover, 25 percent of the sales are donated to a campaign to build the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The NV Realty Group Artist Reception and Exhibition cause has garnered more than $12,000 thus far as a spinoff from the agency's Local Art Initiative.
It's just one example of how art attractions are catching on with realities across the U.S., from small local showings to mega-exhibits with art valued in the millions of dollars.
While some exhibits like NV Realty's are for charitable reasons, some real estate agencies are also featuring art to attract interest in its listed properties.
"In recent years, art and real estate have become bedfellows, as the former is often used to sell the latter," writer Jennifer Jefferson penned for Burnaway: The Voice of Art in the South website. "In Atlanta, agents, brokers, and developers are partnering with artists and galleries to bring contemporary art into vacant or available property," she says in the 2014 article. "In Miami, some real estate groups have become intertwined with the art scene."
Still, artists say the real estate exhibits can be a way to get their work out to a broader audience. Temporary exhibitions in vacant spaces "can be fun and accessible, and you can still deal with serious conceptual issues while creating an entertaining environment for your audience,” Atlanta artist Romy Maloon says in the Burnaway article. He is the program expansion manager for the nonprofit Dashboard Co-op, which since 2010 has set up short-term exhibits in empty buildings looking for tenants.
"The idea to use vacant spaces arose from need, not a desire to promote real estate," according to Jefferson's piece. "The organization started with a shoestring budget that barely covered the cost of insurance, artist stipends, and other expenses," the writer noted.
Similarly, Property Group Partners real estate firm in New York last year backed a public exhibition of contemporary artists. The paintings were on loan from The William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation in the entrance lobby of the group's newest commercial project in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. Tenants include Tesla Motors, Inc.; wellness technology firm Delos; and Social Finance online financial technology company, known as SoFi.
"The installation of these unique paintings at 860 Washington both honors William Louis-Dreyfus' legacy and furthers the mission of the foundation to make art more accessible to the public," said Jeffrey Sussman, president of Property Group Partners, a co-developer of the office center. "This exhibition opens the building's doors to the community and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the rich cultural history of the neighborhood," he says.
The Louis-Dreyfus foundation describes its mission as "to educate the public about the importance of art and to increase public awareness of self-taught and emerging artists."
Contemporary artwork chosen for commercial project's display included works by John Newman, an American born in 1952; 72-year-old English artist Graham Nickson; American John Moore born in 1941; American Helen Frankenthaler, who died in 2011; Raymond Mason from England who died in 2010; and Eduard Schteinberg, a Russian artist, 1937-2012.
"We are very excited to celebrate this opportunity," said Mary Anne Costello of the foundation. "William Louis-Dreyfus cared deeply about art and giving back to the community. This is a wonderful way to honor him. PGP and Louis-Dreyfus have a long history of placing master works in public places, and this installation continues that tradition."