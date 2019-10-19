Carolina One adds three agents to Folly Road office
The Folly Road office of Carolina One Real Estate has added three new Realtors® to their team: Jamie Ehninger, Peter Anthony Kouten, Jr., and Nancy Nicola.
Ehninger has a degree in fashion design and merchandising from Bauder College in Atlanta. She spent 18 years in the corporate retail industry as a buyer and designer. Ehninger has been a Realtor since 2017 and brings her passion to Carolina One. She was a top real estate performer in 2018. She and her husband have one son and they love exploring the Lowcountry.
Kouten is a Charleston native who graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in business administration. He has been a self-employed home improvement contractor and brings that knowledge to his clients. When not working, you’ll find him on the golf course.
Nicola was a Realtor in Maryland and studied business management there. She owned and operated her own plant design company from 1992 to 2016. Continuing her entrepreneurial endeavors, she operates an online and pop-up specialty boutique, Pursenalities Boutique. She and her husband have been married for 39 years and have three children and three grandchildren.
To reach these agents, call 843-795-7810.
Coldwell Banker welcomes new agent
James Cook joins the real estate professionals at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Cook is a recipient of the Historic Preservation and Restoration Award from the Summerville Preservation Society. His real estate career began after a successful career in retail banking and wealth management. Cook is a U.S. Marine and spent six years in the biotech field. With a decade of representing national and international companies, he brings his negotiating and marketing skills to his clients. Prior to making Charleston home, he lived in Southhampton, New York and Vero Beach, Florida. He lives in Summerville on an historic property with his wife and children. Call him at 843-754-7558 or email James.Cook@CBCarolinas.com.
NV Realty Group features home on Kiawah
The luxury real estate firm with offices in Charleston and Kiawah will feature a $2.295 million dollar home at 31 Salt Cedar Lane during the Charleston Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island held November 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The home is located in Kiawah Island’s Falcon Point neighborhood and overlooks the marsh and Cedar Creek. A reverse floor plan, double curved staircase and vista views are just a few special amenities within the home. The tour features five additional homes.
Following the home tour, the Charleston Symphony will perform a Masterworks-style concert. The free concert is sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Fund. For more information visit www.csolinc.org.
Historic Aeolian Hill Farm is on the market
Aeolian Hill Farm is on the market for $1,625,000. The sprawling residence sits on more than 210 acres and is located at 295 Old Number Six Highway in Saint Matthews and is listed by Patrick O’Connor, an affiliated sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s Lexington/Lake Murray office.
“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of history in South Carolina. Aeolian Hill Farm exudes Southern charm with original craftsmanship and bucolic surroundings that can’t be replicated," said O'Connor.
The farm is currently a residence, wedding venue, luxury vacation destination and hunting retreat. The two-story, 5,200 square-foot antebellum estate is steeped in historical and agricultural significance. For more information visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal adds agents
Bobby Summers joins the Realty ONE team in Mount Pleasant. Summers is a lifelong Charleston resident and is passionate about the Lowcountry. He graduated from the College of Charleston and spent nearly a decade as a public and private school educator. Going toward the real estate industry, Summers worked as a marketing and community relations consultant for Lerato. There he worked as a team member to bring recreation and commercial opportunities to one of Mount Pleasant’s largest master-planned communities. As a residential realtor, he is equipped with extensive knowledge of the home-buying process. Call him at 843-469-2992 or email bsommers843@gmail.com.
Jenny Aubrey joins the Summerville office. Prior to becoming a Realtor, Aubrey spent a decade focused on the customer experience at Amazon. She worked relentlessly to build and streamline systems and processes that delighted customers beyond expectations. She is passionate about real estate and her transition was an easy one – providing her clients with exceptional customer care when buying or selling. She is a South Carolina native and attended Charleston School of the Arts and holds degrees from Newberry College in public relations and theater. Reach out to her at 843-972-9450.