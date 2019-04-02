Hudson Phillips Properties sells historic downtown home
Hudson Phillips Properties, a boutique residential and commercial real estate firm in Charleston, recently sold the Richard Reynolds House at 27 Lamboll Street in downtown Charleston for $6,995,000. The property, believed to be where the first party following the end of the Civil War was held, underwent an extensive two-year renovation.
"The sale of this property shows that there is strong demand downtown for historic, yet fully renovated and turn-key homes. 27 Lamboll at Legare was renovated with high quality finishes, and all the bells and whistles people want for modern living, “said listing agent Leslie Turner.
The property was showcased in Cottages & Gardens, Curbed and Southern Living. Leslie Turner of Hudson Phillips Properties represented the seller and Chuck Sullivan of Carriage Properties represented the buyer.
Bershire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Carolina Sun welcomes new agent
Chris Ostrander joins BHHS. Ostrander is a native Charlestonian, an avid sportsman and loves all things outdoors. He is very familiar with the Lowcountry and is ready to help his clients find the best home suited for their individual needs. Reach him at 843-830-6690 or email at chriso@bhhssun.com.
AgentOwned Realty adds new agents to three Lowcountry offices
The Mount Pleasant office brings three agents on board; Leigh Lim brings her extensive sales expertise to AgentOwned Realty. Lim worked as a registered nurse at MUSC, and then transitioned into pharmaceutical and medical device sales, working for a major health-care industry for nearly two decades. She has also worked in the global market and has traveled to over 20 countries in the last four years. She and her family live in Mount Pleasant. Reach her at 843-607-7340 or email at Leigh.Lim@AgentOwned.com.
Dr. Blake Lineberger holds a PhD from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree from East Carolina University, and bachelor’s degrees from both Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Lineberger works as a real estate professional and as an assistant professor at the College of Charleston. Reach him at 843-810-0788 or email Blake.Lineberger@AgentOwned.com.
Andrew “Bud” Mehm joins the team at the Mount Pleasant office and brings a wealth of knowledge regarding sales, business development and economics. A recent transplant, Mehm began his real estate career in Utah. An advocate of physical fitness and giving back, he sails competitively, is a CrossFit enthusiast and contributes to MUSC Children’s Hospital. Reach Mehm at 925-286-5069 or email at Andrew.Mehm@AgentOwned.com.
The Goose Creek office welcomed three new agents; Sabrina Sanders has transferred her expertise from running a busy household as a parent of four girls and two boys, to helping other families find their perfect dream home. An avid traveler, Sanders brings relentless energy and problem-solving skills to her clients, ensuring their real estate transactions are seamless. Call her at 843-367-3434 or email Sabrina.Sanders@AgentOwned.com
Andrea Stevenson has been active in the Charleston real estate office for over two decades. She has been recognized with the REALTOR® of Distinction and North Area Top Producer designations and the Centurion and Emerald & Diamond awards. A military spouse, Stevenson specializes in helping first-time home buyers, military and relocating buyers and sellers, and familiar with the many mortgage products available to home buyers and absentee buyers. Her philanthropic activities include Homes for Heroes Affiliate, giving more than $20,000 from her own commissions to assist military personnel, first responders, medical personnel, and teachers with buying or selling a home. She also supports the Lowcountry Blessing Box Project and volunteered for nearly eight years as board chair with the nonprofit Charleston Area Community Development Center. Call her at 843-442-3390 or email Andrea.Stevenson@AgentOwned.com.
REALTOR® Katlyn Wagner has joined Rochelle Rennert’s award-winning Unlocking Dreams Team. A military spouse and former banker, Mrs. Wagner has lived in the Lowcountry for nearly three years. Reach Wagner at 541-255-8855 or email Katlyn.Wagner@AgentOwned.com.
Toby Davis joins the team in AgentOwned Realty’s Summerville Trolley Road office. Davis, a REALTOR® with more than 42 years of experience, has helped so many people navigate the home-buying process that she continuously hears from past clients during the holidays and at other times throughout the year. She has earned numerous credentials, including Master Sales Society certification, the coveted Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation, and the Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR®) qualification. She and her family own Enchanted Acres, a horse ranch in Ridgeville. Through the ranch, she rescues and re-homes dogs, cats, and horses. Her charitable activities further extend to supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and she is a recipient of the 2000 Get by Giving award. Call her at 843-224-5979 or email Toby.Davis@AgentOwned.com.