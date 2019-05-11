The Oakfield neighborhood on Johns Island adds amenity park
The Oakfield community located at 2924 Gin Bay Road, has added a resort-style pool, putting green and yard game area for residents. The master-planned community comprised of Centex and Pulte homes also has walking trails, a picnic pavilion, playgrounds and two parks.
“We received a lot of input from consumer groups when deciding what the community amenity would look and feel like in Oakfield,” said Centex General Sales Manager Jacob Reynolds. “All kinds of great ideas came out and collectively everyone wanted a social hub and game spot that could double for birthday parties and neighborhood get-togethers in a village-like setting.”
The brightly-colored one and two-storied homes have open layouts and porches, ranging in size from 1,500 to more than 3,000 square feet. From the mid $200,000 to mid-$400,000, they are three to seven bedroom and two to five bathrooms. A new phase opened in April.
For more information, call 866-214-7117 or visit www.Pulte.com/oakfield or www.centex.com/oakfield.
Realty ONE Group welcomes new agent to their Summerville office
Trey Bessent was born and raised in Charleston. Bessent graduated from the College of Charleston and then worked as an assistant tennis professional at Wild Dunes Golf and Tennis Resort. As an entrepreneur in retail and hospitality venue, he brings his business acumen, negotiation talents, sales skills and knack for finding the right property at the right time. Bessent is well-versed in the ins and outs of Charleston real estate and looks forward to helping clients find their dream home or showcasing their home to sell for the best possible price. Reach him at 843=972-9450.
New Leaf Builders and Carolina One New Homes announces new community
Located off Chuck Dawley Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, the new Sea Island Hamlet community satisfies a huge need for young families, retirees or anyone seeking to experience East Cooper’s charm and popularity.
New Leaf Builders partnered with an impressive list of local design talent to provide superior interior finishes, millwork and materials to residents of the “old village community.” The neighborhood will have 24 townhomes with three distinctive, easy-flow floorplans and two, three and four-bedroom options with two-a-half to three-and-a-half baths. The townhomes are 1,956 square and prices begin in the $490s. Other features include a ground-floor finished room (with option to transform to a guest quarters), double-car garages, optional elevators, Bosch appliances, hardwood flooring and environmentally sensitive landscaping, including pervious pavers.
Exclusively marketed by Carolina One New Homes, construction is currently underway, with two sales already on the books and three more available townhomes ready this summer.
Sea Island Hamlet is a short walk to the Mount Pleasant Farmer’s Market, Shem Creek and a bike ride away from Sullivan’s Island. To schedule an appointment, call Ali Bring of Carolina One New Homes at 843-226-1043 or email ali.bring@carolinaone.com.
Beach Residential moves to a new location
Beach Residential, the Residential Sales Division of The Beach Company, is moving to a new location this month. In mid-May, the team will move to 736 Coleman Boulevard, Suite in Mount Pleasant. Visit their website at www.beachresidential.com for more information.
Frampton Construction brings new assistant superintendent on board
Scott Killen joins the Charleston office of Frampton Construction, a regional full-service construction firm, as assistant superintendent. Killen graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Killen has three years of experience in the construction industry and will assist the firm with scheduling, monitoring project budgets and onsite personnel, and maintain job site safety.
Frampton Construction is a regional full-service construction firm offering planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services with offices in Charleston, S.C. and Charlotte, N.C. For more information call 843-572-2400.
The Wrenn Group begins construction on condominiums at Bowen in Hanahan
“The McKelvey at Bowen, LLC”, a division of The Wrenn Group, is a luxury condominium community within Bowen – “A Waterfront Village.” Bowen is a 95-acre master-planned community situated on nearly one-half mile of waterfront that is a tributary of the Cooper River.
This unique condominium community, the first in Charleston in the last 10 years, offers a standard of living that is anything but standard.
With 8 non-standard floor plans, these 2 and 3-bedroom, 2 bath condominiums range in size from 1008 to 1286 square feet and start in the low $200s. The building is currently under construction and will be completed by end of this year. Located within 10 minutes to Boeing, SPAWAR and Charleston International Airport, the McKelvey at Bowen is in the center of Charleston. The community has a host of amenities for residents, including docks, boat launch, green spaces, pool and more. For more information visit the website, bowenvillage.com or contact Carolina One New Homes agent Suzanne Davis at (843) 619-0051 or email suzanne.davis@carolinaone.com.