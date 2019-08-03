BHHS brings four new agents on board
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate brings four new agents to their offices: Lisa Walkabout, Rick Decker, Mary Parker and Andrew Lehman.
Walkabout, originally from Oklahoma, moved to the Lowcountry over 25 years ago, finding the Charleston area the perfect place to raise a family. Her background includes court reporting and working in nonprofit. Having an affinity for architecture and after purchasing her first home, she pursued a passion. Becoming a licensed real estate professional has allowed her to meet new clients and help them find their dream home, while providing personalized attention to help them make wise choices. She joins the Summerville office. Call her at 843-952-6156 or email l.walkabout@bhhsscre.com.
Decker began a real estate career by spending six years working part-time with real estate investors. Transferring his skills to a full-time career in real estate was seamless. Married to an real estate professional, he has the expertise and knowledge to guide his clients through the buying and selling process. Recently retiring from a career in criminal justice, he wishes to continue his service to others, make a positive difference and help clients find their forever home. Decker joins the BHHS’s Summerville office. Reach him at 843-999-7498 or email r.decker@bhhssre.com.
Parker worked in Charleston’s home décor arena before beginning a career in real estate. Knowing the bones of a home and relying on her past experience in helping clients achieve the home of their dreams, Parker transition into helping clients buy and sell was an easy one. Her clients rely on her expertise and become friends through the process. Call her at 843-224-8986 or email m.parker@bhhsscre.com.
Lehman has worked as a real estate professional for over 25 years throughout the U.S. He believes in working with the right people and resources who share a common vision and commitment to deliver value and results. Joining the BHHS team reinforces those beliefs and enables him to exceed his clients’ expectations. Reach out to him at 602-617-4055.
Del Webb Charleston at Nexton opens amenity center
The recent opening of the amenity center at Nexton’s Del Webb community showcased their 25,000 square foot lifestyle hub. Constructed for active adults within Del Webb, a 55 plus gated community, he gathering space has resort-style amenities such as a heated pool and spa, a staffed, state-of-the-art fitness center and exercise studio and spaces for activities, such as crafting and cooking classes.
“As the heart of the community, residents will come here to pick up a new hobby, join neighbors for an evening wine tasting, cut loose on the dance floor or compete for bragging rights in pickleball,” said General Sales Manager Ann Taylor. “Del Webb has a rich history of bringing active adults what they want to maintain a busy and full lifestyle, and this impressive Lifestyle Center delivers on all counts.”
Approximately 150 homes have closed with 1,000 planned.
Del Webb Charleston at Nexton offers 10 home designs from 1,262 to 2,565 square-feet. Homes range from two to five bedrooms and two to four baths beginning at $254,990. Each is designed for open living with room for entertaining, plus a two-car garage.
Located five miles from downtown Summerville and about 25 miles northwest of downtown Charleston, residents also enjoy the use of the Nexton Swim Club in the larger 4,500-acre Nexton master-planned community, 50 miles of nature trails, an event lawn, parks, shops and restaurants.
For more information or to take a virtual tour, visit www.delwebb.com/nexton or call 843-310-6028.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes a new agent
Jim Owens is licensed in the state of South Carolina by the South Carolina Real Estate Commission, and licensed in the state as a General Commercial/Residential Site Utilities Contractor and a Construction Manager. Having begun his career with FA Bailey & Sons Mechanical Engineering & Contracting, Inc., he has also worked for Charleston Commissioners of Public Works and later, for ADC Engineering, Inc.
Owen has worked on a wide range of capital improvement and development projects, such as the Daniel Island Infrastructure, Mount Pleasant’s Waterfront Park, Wando’s Career and Technology Academy, Charleston International Airport expansion, the new MUSC Hospital, as well as many Department of Defense projects.
He is also the owner of Fidelity Construction Services, LLC and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the American Waterworks Association, the Water Pollution Control Association of South Carolina, Etiwan Masonic Lodge, and a current member of Mount Pleasant Town Council.
Reach him at 843-259-4341 or Jim.Owens@CBCarolinas.com
BHHS hires new agent
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun welcomes Kris Tracy as the newest member of their team. Tracy specializes in Kiawah and Seabrook Island real estate. Having visited the Charleston area since 2003, she and her husband decided to make a permanent move to Kiawah in 2017. Understanding how Kiawah Island’s real estate has evolved over the last decade, she is adept at finding her clients their forever home in the community. She worked in residential real estate for 20 years in the Washington D.C. area and sold over $150 million in housing. She brings her relentless passion and energy to the Lowcountry real estate and is thrilled to be part of the BHHS team. Call her at 703-980-6400 or email kris@kristracy.com.
AgentOwned Realty Cofounder Endorsed for Commitment to Excellence in Real Estate
Liz Loadholt, company cofounder, COO, and broker-in-charge of the AgentOwned Realty’s Johnnie Dodds, Isle of Palms, Manning, and Sumter offices, has achieved the National Association of REALTORS®’s (NAR) newly launched C2EX endorsement. Loadholt was one of the first three REALTORS® in the Charleston area to receive NAR endorsement for her commitment to excellence, and at the time she completed the program, she was one of only 21 professionals in the entire state to achieve the endorsement. To earn the endorsement, Loadholt exhibited mastery in 10 core areas of real estate, as well as commitment to creating and maintaining an environment that promotes excellent customer service consistent with the standards.
NAR President John Smaby says, “Earning the Commitment to Excellence endorsement is a true accomplishment and an affirmation to consumers that you stand for ethics and professionalism in your work. A C2EX endorsement offers consumers the ease of mind that they have a skilled adviser, committed to conducting business at the highest standards, helping them through what may be the largest purchase or sale in their life.”