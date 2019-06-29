Lou Redbord appointed as regional vice president of Carolinas’ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Lou Redbord is the new regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Carolinas. Redbord will be responsible for overseeing 19 offices and nearly 1,250 affiliated sales associates serving local communities throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.
Redbord, a real estate professional for over 20 years, is an award-winning sales associate and was a regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey, where he oversaw daily operations of 14 offices and approximately 1,000 agents. He consistently achieved NRT's prestigious President's Council for Managers Award and earned the National Association of REALTORS® e-Pro designation, and he continues to expand his industry knowledge through education.
For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Dunes Properties welcomes new agents
The office of Dunes Properties at The Real Estate Studio in downtown Charleston adds four new agents to their team of professional Realtors.
Neil Sneath, originally from Florida, has a passion for coastal living and warm weather. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007 with a B.S in Criminal Justice, Sneath moved to Charleston and pursued a career in public service. With over a decade of service under his belt, he still enjoys interactions with Charleston natives on a daily basis and has developed a unique local knowledge of the area. Sneath is a volunteer tutor with Reading Partners at a Memminger Elementary and also serves on several school-based committees. He enjoys golfing, boating and taking on home improvement projects. Reach him at nsneath@dunesproperties.com or 843-708-4993.
Philip Dunford landed in Charleston in 2009, by way of Ohio. He is a graduate of Miami University with a degree in business management and a minor in geography. Dunford has a background in Law Enforcement and excels in providing the utmost in professional service. When not working, he is an active member in the community, to include coaching at James Island Christian School, competing in local triathlons and serving in a variety of capacities. He and his family live on James Island. Contact him at pdunford@dunesproperties.com or 513.318.5873.
Terry Bell-Aby lived on Martha’s Vineyard for 10 years. She moved to Charleston, opting to live in area that she believed had it all -- beaches, a lively arts community and a destination lifestyle that included palm trees. Bell-Aby lives on Johns Island and loves the Lowcountry life. She has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years. Whether her clients are locals or newcomers to the area, Bell-Aby ensures looking for a dream house is an adventure for them. Reach her at terry@dunesproperties.com or 508.627.2988.
Thomas Markham is from a family of real estate investors and professionals. He grew up loving homes and has been helping buyers, sellers, and investors reach their goals for more than a decade. He has a unique understanding of the Charleston market and its many neighborhoods inspired him to start the website Charleston101.com. Markham graduated from Haverford College, where he majored in English with a minor in Anthropology. He lived in Maryland and Atlanta, and now calls Mount Pleasant home. In his free time, Thomas enjoys cycling, golf, and kayaking. Reach out to him at tmarkham@dunesproperties.com or 843.300.7420.
Resort-style saltwater pool makes a splash today in The Arbors in St. Johns Woods
The Johns Island neighborhood, The Arbors, opens its resort-style saltwater pool today. A Pulte Homes community, the homes, which range from 1,755 to 2,800 plus square feet begin at $325,000. The Arbors is the newest and final neighborhood of 85 single-family homes within the established St. Johns Woods community. The pool and clubhouse are exclusive to the residents of The Arbors.
“We’re really excited to open this beautiful amenity center which promises to be a source of family fun and relaxation,” said Jacob Reynolds, Pulte General Sales Manager. “We’re proud to offer this facility to our homeowners and are confident it will add to the exceptional lifestyle that St. Johns Woods and Johns Island already offer.”
For more information call (877) 251-3061 or visit www.pulte.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes two agents
Thedora Liepman is a native of South Carolina and grew up on its beautiful coastline. She was a military wife for over 20 years and had the good fortune to travel, serve her county in a sense, and support the troops. She has a deep understanding of those clients who move and an in-depth knowledge of the process. She has two sons, one a builder and the other a realtor. She returned to Charleston 20 years ago to make it her permanent home and entered the real estate industry in 2006. Liepman has an extensive knowledge of the area and enjoys helping her clients buy and sell real estate in Charleston. Call her 843-224-8634 or email tliepman@gmail.com.
Christopher Best is a life-long native to the Charleston area and grew up in the hospitality and tourism industry. With that, he carries an abundance of resources and area knowledge to his clients. His background is in studio art design, business communications, motivational speaking and real estate investment. He walks his investor clients through day to day scenarios of a potential renovation, brand new builds and what their best ROI would be. Best represents buyers and sellers throughout the Lowcountry and his team has a fully staffed construction and renovation team. Call 843-441-8431 or email chrisbestvest@gmail.com.
Sabal Homes announces a new community in Johns Island
Sabal Homes is opening its second community on Johns Island, Johnson Pointe. The community comprises generous wooded lots, abundant community spaces and ten different floor plans to choose from. Homes are three to four bedrooms and range in size from 1,429 to 2,428 plus square feet. Prices start in the low $250s.
Johnston Pointe features numerous community amenities, including parks, lakes, walking trails and a playground, all arranged as a green, quiet enclave, just 10 miles from Charleston.
The Johnston Pointe model is located at 2993 Sweetleaf Lane, and is open daily. Call 843-212-7733 for more information.