Global real estate
The Global Business Chapter (GBC) of the Charleston Trident Association (CTAR) of Realtors traveled with ten CTAR Realtors on a trade mission to Panama City, Panama in October to meet with the Panamanian Association of Real Estate Broker and Promoters (ACOBIR).
The GBC was established this year to provide education and expand core real estate skills and knowledge needed to meet the needs of foreign clients, according to CTAR’s website. All GBC members complete courses to earn the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation.
Carolina One Real Estate Realtors® Lora Goolsby, 2019 GBC President and Duval Acker, 2020 President-Elect were accompanied by Carolina One Realtors® Kay Minson, Georgia Richard and Lawrence Richard. Other members of the team included Wil Riley, CTAR CEO, Lora Able, GBC liaison and CTAR VP of Education and Realtors® Andrea Capers, Dana Gipson and Shirley Johnson-Boyd.
Realtor joins The Cassina Group
Kara Stringer, a former Realtor Ansley Atlanta Real Estate, has joined the Cassina team.
In her time in real estate, Stringer has been consistently recognized as a top 20 agent. Prior to starting her real estate career, she was a seasoned marketing, advertising and sales executive in the Southeast. She earned a bachelor's degree in management from Georgia Tech.
“I am excited and honored to have joined The Cassina Group. Their exceptional reputation for upholding the highest standards parallels what I have always aimed to achieve throughout my career,” Stringer said.
For more information, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com or call 843.628.0008.
Four agents join BHHS
Julie Kinzie, Kimberly Traynor, Angie Decker and Hector Leon join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate.
Kinzie takes pride in earning the trust of new and repeat clients by working diligently and tirelessly to exceed their expectations. She attributes her time as a top producing agent in her company to her strong negotiation tactics, continued focus on education and market trends, and attention to detail throughout each transaction. Whether clients are moving from out-of-state or down the block, she understands and anticipates the intricacies and obstacles that come with the moving process and works with clients to ensure a smooth transaction from contract to close. Reach her at 407-625-7598 or email j.kinzie@bhhsscre.com.
Traynor has worked in the Charleston real estate market for over 13 years. With a passion for guiding, assisting and advising her clients, she utilizes experience and dedication to successfully navigate each transaction to the closing table. She has been a top producer and continues to grow and stay proactive with any progressive tools for efficiently staying dialed into the ever- changing market. Repeat business and referrals remain the bulk of her business as she strives to ensure each client has the most smooth, efficient and positive experience possible. For more than a decade, Traynor has remained an esteemed Realtor in the Charleston area. Call her at 843-478-8483 or email k.traynor@bhhsscre.com.
Decker is originally from Michigan and moved to the Lowcountry after spending several holidays with her family in the Charleston area. For the past six years, Angie has been working with local real estate investors to help grow their portfolio, two of those years as a licensed agent. While working with the investors, she discovered how rewarding it is to help families acquire their homes or create a vacation haven. Her husband is a licensed agent as well, and they enjoy working together and make up the Decker Real Estate Group. Reach out to Decker at 843-499-6872 or email a.decker@bhhsscre.com.
Leon’s number one priority is leading with value. From door-to-door selling kitchenware to building customer relationships in the aviation industry, he is prepared for the detail-oriented nature of real estate sale. Leon moved to the Lowcountry in 2012 from Greensboro, N.C. He believes in having empathy with others and always going the extra mile to fulfill the wishes of his clients. His hobbies include studying the stock market and being on the basketball court shooting hoops. He graduated from Real Estate School of Charleston. Give him a call at 843-614-1602 or email h.leon@bhhsscre.com.
Carolina One New Homes celebrates milestone anniversary
Carolina One New Homes is proud to celebrate its 25th year representing local, regional and national home builders in more than 250 new home communities throughout the greater metro Charleston area.
Carolina One New Homes was opened as a separate division in 1994 under the leadership and direction of Sunday Lempesis. Twenty-five years later, the division is still providing comprehensive sales and marketing research and support, including buyer demographics and targeted Realtor® outreach programs.
“We assist our clients with everything from marketing plan formulation and budgeting to creative concept development,” said Will Jenkinson, Broker-in-Charge, who works closely with Operations Manager Kris Kordonowy.
They use a comprehensive strategy tailored for each community that includes, but is not limited to: formulating a community business plan; using only new homes exclusive sales agents; providing state of the art marketing services/event support and building awareness among local real estate professionals.
Beyond new homes sales, the division also serves its clients through its’ Land Services and Custom Homes Groups. The Land Services Group focuses on relationships with landowners, investment groups and banks to facilitate new growth and exclusive opportunities for our clients.
“Our team accomplishes this task by the use of consulting, due diligence, site selection, product definition and market research reporting.” The Custom Homes Group acts as a “one stop shop” for more custom new home builder clients, putting emphasis on lot purchases, market research and marketing and design services," said Lempesis.
For more information visit www.carolinaonenewhomes.com.