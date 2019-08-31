KIRE reports highest real estate transactions since 2007
Kiawah Island Real Estate’s (KIRE) 2019 second quarter results are promising. KIRE’s sales through the first half of the year are the highest they’ve been since 2007, increasing 10 percent from the first half of 2018 which held the previous record for most sales since 2007. The Island recorded the most single family homes sold in the first half of the year since 2006.
The highest price single-family home sold for $5.66 million on 69 Eugenia Avenue after being on the market for just 18 days. The least expensive was for $500,000 at 26 Berkshire Hall after being on the market only 16 days.
“Coming off the best year since 2007 and a banner first half of sales in 2018, we are thrilled to see real estate sales activity on Kiawah Island not only maintain those impressive numbers, but in some respects outpace them,” said Chris Drury. “New buyers have not only discovered our paradise but have made it home.”
Substantial premiums were paid for lagoon, marsh, river or ocean views – an average of $1.2 million. There was a spike in demand of one-bedroom villas or cottages, with sales of one-bedrooms increasing 80 percent from this time last year. Although luxury home sales have dropped nationwide, the Island’s inventory is the lowest it’s been since 2008.
Center Park Homes Building in Carolina Bay
Carolina One New Homes has partnered with Center Park Homes to handle the sales and marketing for the Mount Pleasant based builder. Center Park Homes is currently building in Carolina Bay, the private gated community with one plus acre home sites located in Ridgeville, just outside of Summerville. Located only 10 miles from the Volvo Cars Factory, the builder presents seven new floor buyers for buyers. The homes range from 2,150 to 3,800 square feet and are three to five bedrooms.
Center Park Homes is known for their advance building techniques and has achieved energy savings using higher construction standards and program requirements such as HERS rating exceeding code, ENERGY STAR requirements and more.
For more information about Carolina Bay or to view the sales cottage at 1002 Deep Gap Road, contact Shane Ford at (843) 270-2158 or sford@centerparkhomes.com. Center Park Homes will soon be building in Timothy Lakes in Ridgeville and Legend Oaks in Summerville, as well as Johns Island and Moncks Corner. Visit centerparkhomes.com to learn more.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes agent
Robert Taylor joins the downtown office at 35 Broad Street. Taylor has an extensive industry background including property acquisition, screening, evaluation and analysis. He has been licensed as a General Securities Principal, Series 7 and 24 and is well versed when it comes to finance. Taylor served seven years under the direction of the Burton E. Smith, the former Commissioner of Real Estate for the State of California, appointed by then Governor Ronald Reagan. Taylor is a billion-dollar producer and has invaluable resources, an ever-growing network and a commitment to remaining ahead of the curve when it comes to industry technology. Reach him at 949-338-8885 or email Robert.Taylor@CBCarolinas.com .
Carolina One New Homes welcomes five agents
Suzanne Davis brings nearly 30 years of real estate experience to Carolina One New Homes. She is originally from Jacksonville, North Carolina and moved to Charleston in 2013 to be closer to family. She represents the Wrenn Group at Bowen, “A Waterfront Village” with the McKelvey condo project and Sarah’s Court, single family carriage homes.
With 20 years as an executive at Geico Insurance and more recently as a top producer with Carolina One in general brokerage, Allen Owens comes to Carolina One New Homes with an impressive background. A 25-year resident of Charleston, Owens will be representing Mungo Homes in West Ashley’s Church Creek Landing.
A native of Savannah, Georgia, Tex Curtis has a wealth of experience in mortgage banking, home building and design and new home sales. Curtis represents Mungo Homes in Medway Landing.
Charleston local Chase Reeves started his career in new homes sales after graduation from Charleston Southern University with a degree in Business Management in 2013.
Representing Homes By Dickerson in Nexton, Sherry Murrie comes to Carolina One New Homes with close to 40 years in the business, and has done everything from design to development.
Carolina One New Homes currently represents 30 new homes communities in the Tri-county area. For more information or to reach these agents call 843-202-2023.