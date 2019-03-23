Agent joins the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun (BHHS)
Leslie Tester has joined the Michael Smith’s Top Charleston Agents team of BHHS. Tester has 14 years of experience in residential and commercial instruction. She has a master’s degree in art and a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Her astute negotiation skills, understanding of the real estate process and eye for aesthetics give her and her clients an edge when it comes to selecting the best real estate investments or knowing when to sell to receive an optimal return on investment. Tester is a mother of two and sells her artwork in local gift shops. Call her at 843-901-1971 or email leslie@topcharlestonagents.com.
Frampton Construction begins work on Charleston Trade Center project
A 144,376 square foot industrial facility for Curtiss-Wright, a product designer, manufacturer and service provider for the U.S. Navy, is in the construction phase within the Charleston Trade Center in Summerville. The facility will be able to house overhead cranes and specialty equipment. Frampton Construction Company, LLC is a regional full-service construction firm and is working in partnership with the developer, The Keith Corporation. Manufacturing comprises 107,000 square feet and office areas, conference rooms and cafeteria will occupy the remaining space. A boiler/steam plant, used by Curtis Wright to test products within the facility, will be operational in 2020.
“We’re honored to be one of several strong partners selected to build and deliver a facility like this in the Charleston area. We’re also very excited to welcome Curtiss-Wright as a new corporate neighbor,” said Chad Frampton, CEO of Frampton Construction.
Additional partners on this project include McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, WGPM Engineering, and RMF Engineering. Construction began in November of 2018 and is due to be complete by November of 2019.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes new agent
Mia Owens joins Realty ONE Group’s Summerville office. Owens is an entrepreneur, realtor, mentor and coach. She has 18 years of sales experience and built one of Charleston’s most successful real estate teams. In addition to her real estate expertise, she helps business owners with team building, motivation, productivity and sales. She is also an activist, lending her business acumen to philanthropic activities, launching an outreach program in 2011 and working with Feed a Friend Charleston. The organization has expanded locations to Brunswick, GA and Australia. Owens has been awarded some of the real estate industry’s highest awards including the recipient of C. Dan Joyner Award for Community service by the S.C. Association of Realtors; Realtor of Distinction Presidents Circle; Diamond Circle of Excellence; Gold Circle of Excellence; Production Excellence Award; and the Silver Circle of Excellence Award. Reach her at 843-864-3546.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun (BHHS) agents receive Realtor of Distinction Awards
Four agents from BHHS received the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors – Realtor Distinction awards at a luncheon at Trident Tech on March 19, 2019. The REALTORS of Distinction Award recognizes the top 10 percent of producing Charleston realtors with one or more transactions who apply for the award, complete additional educational requirements and adhere to the REALTOR Code of Ethics.
Courtney Delfino, Elizabeth Shirley and Allen Sinkler were awarded the Silver Award – the top 10 percent: $7.9 to $11.999 million in volume. Chris Marek was awarded the Rising Star Award; $5.9 million plus in volume.
Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville awarded best neighborhood by national publication
According to the magazine, Where to Retire, Cane Bay Plantation near Summerville, SC is an “outstanding master-planned and active-adult” community and was awarded a Best Neighborhood Award in their March/April 2019 edition.
Editor Annette Fuller said, “Retirees in Cane Bay Plantation love its proximity to Charleston and the convenience of on-site basics, including a grocery store,” Fuller said. “The community touts two active-adult neighborhoods among its 15, and the 400-acre lake system with fishing and water sport activities is a big draw, too.”
Residents were quoted as describing the neighborhood as “driving into a resort,” and “this place oozes charm.” The magazine bases its criteria for the award on a community that is actively selling homes with many amenities.
Cane Bay Plantation is located in Berkeley County and 90 percent of the homes back up to ponds, green space or wetlands. There are over 25 miles of trails, a large YMCA, healthcare facilities, restaurants, shops, grocery and places of worship within. There are also three schools – elementary, middle and high school – within minutes of the large neighborhood. Visit cane-bay.com.