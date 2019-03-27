2019 South Atlantic National Averages for Remodeling
According to www.remodeling.hw.net, most remodeling expenditures are going up this year. No surprise there. Below is a list of the most common remodeling projects, the average job cost, resale value and cost recouped from doing them. Whether you’re taking on a project in order to sell your home or you just bought one, here are the average stats.
PROJECT COST RESALE VALUE COST RECOUPED
Major Kitchen Remodel $126,307 $82,677 65.5 percent
(upscale)
Major Kitchen Remodel $63,387 $40,094 62.1 percent
(mid-range)
Minor Kitchen Remodel $21,440 $17,754 82.8 percent
Bathroom Remodel $61 061 $37,130 60.8 percent
(upscale)
*Bathroom Remodel $18,981 $12,771 67.3 percent
(mid-range)
Backyard Patio $54,161 $24,445 54.4 percent
Roofing Replacement $21,102 $14,183 67.5 percent
(asphalt shingles)
Roofing Replacement $35,600 $21,918 61.3 percent
(metal)
*Cost slightly down from previous year.
Cassina Group ends 2018 as most successful year on record
The boutique Charleston-based real estate company, Cassina Group, celebrated a banner year in 2018. Their most successful year on record, they had more than $308 million in sales, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. They are in the top one percent of all companies in the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors MLS and have the distinction of being the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $500,000 and No. 1 boutique firm for home sales on $1 million.*
“We are beyond thrilled to have had such a successful year,” said Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker of The Cassina Group. “It is an especially impressive accomplishment given that we have less than 40 Realtors. Our agents are the top-producers in Charleston and extremely knowledge about the ins and outs of our ever-evolving market. We are fortunate to have such wonderful, loyal clients who we are thankful to work with year after year.”
The Cassina Group has two offices in downtown Charleston and one in Mount Pleasant.
*Statistics pulled from CATR MLS on 2.1.2019.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) Carolina Sun awards agents
BHHS held an awards ceremony on March 26 at the Oyster Park Apartment outdoor pavilion to celebrate their success and give awards to those agents who have exceeded sales goals in 2018. The awards were the Honor Society (minimum of $75,000 in gross commissions); Presidents Circle (minimum of $185,000 in gross commissions); and top agent awards in various categories.
The agents that were recognized for the Honor Society were: Lorne Ottinger; Kat McDonald; Suzanne Conway; and Allen Sinkler. The Presidents Circle was given to: Michael Smith; Elizabeth Shirley; Chris Marek; and Courtney Delfino.
Top agent awards were: Chris Marek, Top Commercial Agent of the Year; Michael Smith’s Team, Top Team of the Year; Donna Gustafson, Most Improved Agent; and Elizabeth Shirley, Top Residential Agent of the Year.
The ceremony was sponsored by CMG Financial and Cippola &Cox, LLC.
Daniel Battista, Senior VP at Lowe to speak to Lowcountry business owners in April
Dan Battista will address a group of business owners and the public on April 4 at the Small Business Lunch Series at Halls Chophouse. Battista is responsible for Lowe’s hospitality, master planned resort communities, and commercial development and investment activities in the southeastern U.S. and Caribbean. He oversees the Charleston office and has been involved in development projects totaling $900 million, most recently overseeing the $120 million condo and conference center development at Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms. In addition, he is currently overseeing the construction and design of a new 153 room hotel at Wild Dunes Resorts.
Battista is in charge of Lowe’s upcoming construction of the largest waterfront hotel in downtown Charleston, a 233-room luxury hotel on the harbor adjacent to Riley Waterfront Park.
To learn more about these commercial real estate developments and attend the luncheon, contact Susan Lucas at King Street Marketing Group at susan@kingstreetmarketinggroup.com or buy tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4201710.
Lowcountry real estate stats are promising
According to Beach Residential Real Estate and The Beach Company, the real estate market in the Lowcountry area continues to expand. What were once small towns are expanding as well and with that, the demand to live there. Downtown and Mount Pleasant once held the top spots, but according to the Beach Company’s latest findings, Summerville is surging – potential buyers are going toward that area more and more. There has been a “9.2% buyer interest rating” in Summerville, with Goose Creek and Moncks Corner holding their own, not far behind.
The Top 5 MLS Active Areas in the tri-county
Area Buyer Interest
Summerville/Ladson/Ravenel to Hwy 165 9.2 percent
Goose Creek/Moncks Corner Hwy 17A-Oakley-Hwy 52 8.8 percent
West of the Ashley Inside I-526 8.0 percent
Hanahan 7.9 percent
N. Charleston/Summerville/Ladson-Dor 7.9 percent
Source: Beach Residential/The Beach Company