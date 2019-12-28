Frampton completes Curtiss-Wright manufacturing facility
Frampton Construction Company has completed a build-to-suit industrial manufacturing facility for Curtiss-Wright Corporation located within the Charleston Trade Center in Summerville.
The 144,000-square-foot building is home to Curtiss-Wright’s Steam and Air Solutions business unit and supports the design, manufacture, test, and shipment of U.S. Navy steam turbines and steam valves, nuclear steam turbines, aftermarket steam parts, upgrades, and overhauls. The facility was constructed of precast concrete panels and structural steel with complex heavy manufacturing equipment foundations and ceilings with a 40-foot clear height, tall enough to accommodate large overhead bridge cranes and other specialty equipment.
Manufacturing operations comprise 109,000 square feet of the building. Open office areas, private offices, conference rooms, and a cafeteria occupy the remaining 35,000 square feet. A steam test plant, which will be used by Curtiss-Wright to test products within the facility, is currently underway and will be operational by summer 2020.
Frampton Construction, a regional full-service construction firm, has offices in Charlotte and Charleston. The Curtiss-Wright project was developed by the Keith Corporation, owner and developer of industrial, warehouse, and other commercial properties headquartered in Charlotte.
Carolina One Summerville offices welcome new agents
The Summerville Trolley Road office of Carolina One Real Estate has welcomed six new sales associates to its roster, broker and manager Brenda Jaicks announced.
Stephanie Andersen was born in Brooklyn and practiced real estate with Exceptional Homes Realty from 2003-09 in Long Island, Nassau and Suffolk counties in New York. A Charleston resident the past four years, she studied liberal arts at the College of Staten Island. Andersen, who is married and enjoys scrapbooking and reading true crime novels, can be reached at (843) 410-8710 or at stephanie.andersen@carolinaone.com.
A native of Leavenworth, Kansas, and a graduate of Kansas State with a degree in apparel and textile marketing, Rebecca L. Cowan has called Charleston home since 1999. Before becoming licensed in real estate, she represented Sequel International, a wholesale jewelry distributor. Married with two children, Cowan spends her free time cooking, gardening and travelling. She can be reached at rebecca.cowan@carolinaone.com or (843) 709-0834.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in Early Childhood Education, Kimberly Anne Curry taught for 10 years in Dorchester County District 2 Schools. A native of Warren, Ohio, who has lived in the Lowcountry for 36 years, Curry is married and the mother of two sons. Her hobbies include golf, running and volunteering at her children’s school. She can be reached at kimberly.curry@carolinaone.com or (843) 906-4683.
Born in North Charleston, Joshua Michael Litchfield graduated from Charleston Southern with a degree in business administration and played baseball for the Buccaneers. The son of parents who have worked in residential real estate business for over 30 years, Litchfield is married to wife Hannah and the father of daughter Saige. He may be reached at (843) 270-7565, or at joshua.litchfield@carolinaone.com.
Robin Rose was born in Brooklyn, but has spent most of her life in the Lowcountry. An MBA graduate of Southern Wesleyan, she was employed in human resources for 33 years at both Trident Technical College and MUSC. A resident of Goose Creek, Rose is married and the mother of two children. She can be reached at (843) 209-6423 or at robin.rose@carolinaone.com.
Christopher Wessel earned a degree in metallurgical science from the Pennsylvania College of Technology. A native of Baltimore, he previously worked 20 years in the restaurant business and is an accomplished homebrewer of craft beers. An active member of the Charleston Homebrewers Club, Wessel can be reached at christopher.wessel@carolinaone.com or (843) 695-7042.
Retail tract in North Myrtle Beach sells for $2.85 million
Jack Springs and Ben Kelly of NAI Columbia represented seller Tony’s Holding Company in the $2.85 million sale of approximately 6.33 acres of land on Old Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach.
The land was purchased by Realtylink Investments out of Greenville. The property will be developed for retail use, expanding their 368,000-square-foot Coastal North Town Center portfolio to the west side of Highway 17.
Coldwell Banker launches home improvement program
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has teamed with HomeAdvisor to launch a new home improvement program called RealVitalize. The program provides home sellers with home improvement resources prior to or during the home listing period with no up-front costs or interest charges.
Through the program, a homeowner who lists their home for sale with a participating brokerage company will have the option to make non-structural home improvements and repairs using a service professional from the HomeAdvisor network. The program is also available to current home sellers who want to enhance their home to help achieve optimal offers.
The brokerage will cover the upfront costs of the repairs, which will be repaid by the seller when the property sale closes or the listing expires. There are no additional fees to participate in the program and no minimum listing price. Available projects include staging, appliance purchasing and installation, handyman services, painting, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, and more.
This program, an exclusive offering for Coldwell Banker clients, is currently available in the South and North Carolina market areas, with a national rollout forthcoming.
Beach, Geoffroy receive designations at Carolina One
A pair of agents at Carolina One Real Estate have received new designations. Keven Beach and Lisa Geoffroy have been awarded the Accredited Buyer's Representation designation by the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council of the National Association of Realtors.
They join more than 30,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in buyer representation and an elective course focusing on a buyer representation specialty, both in addition to submitting documentation verifying professional experience.
Beach works at Carolina One’s West Ashley office on Orleans Road, and can be reached at (843) 729-5913 or via email at keven.beach@carolinaone.com. Geoffroy works at the Johns Island office on Maybank Highway, and can be reached at (843) 260-3101, at lisa.geoffroy@carolinaone.com, or through her website at www.lisa.geoffroy.com.