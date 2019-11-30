Carolina One celebrates milestone
Nearly 10 years ago, Carolina One Real Estate was granted permission to teach the Ninja Selling System, a state-of-the-art sales program originally introduced by Larry Kendall and The Group Inc., a highly successful and nationally recognized real estate company in Ft. Collins, Colorado.
John Brewer, Director of Agent Development for Carolina One Real Estate, travelled to Ft. Collins and became the first instructor to host and teach the Ninja Selling System outside of The Group, Inc., the program’s innovators. Brewer put his spirit and energy into the Ninja Installation resulting in Carolina One having the highest percentage of Ninja graduates outside of The Group.
This week Carolina One congratulates Brewer and celebrates a milestone with the 50th Ninja Installation class. Ninja is a proven system based on the philosophy of building relationships, listening to the customer and helping them achieve their goals. Ninja is less about selling and more about creating value for the customer.
“The Ninja System and the philosophy of relationship selling has had a tremendous impact on the trajectory of our company and on the business of our agents and teams over the past ten years,” said Michael Scarafile, Carolina One President.
Broker of Cassina Group receive honor
Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of the The Cassina Group, has been elected as the 2020 president of South Carolina Realtors.
South Carolina Realtors, headquartered in Columbia, S.C., is the largest professional membership organization in South Carolina with over 20,000 members. The organization promotes and protects private-property ownership and rights, advocates for South Carolina Realtors and property owners, and works to keep homeownership affordable.
Tyler has served in numerous leadership positions within the trade group and is a previous recipient of the organization's C. Dan Joyner Community Service Award. He has also served as president of Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and is a past Realtor of the Year for the greater Charleston area.
Tyler is a certified mediator, serves on the board of directors for One80 Place, is the National Association of Realtors federal political coordinator for House District One, and serves as the regional representative for South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky on the Realtor Political Action Committee’s Fundraising Committee.
“Owen is a great leader in Charleston real estate and an integral part of The Cassina Group,” said Robertson Allen and Jimmy Dye, founding partners of The Cassina Group. “We are so proud that he has been elected president of South Carolina Realtor, and we look forward to supporting him in his role.”
For more information on The Cassina Group, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com.
Realty ONE welcomes three new agents to their Summerville office
Alice Hardy was born and raised in the Lowcountry and knows the streets and neighborhoods of the tri-county area like the back of her hand. She attended Garrett High School and graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in biology, a minor in education, and a minor in chemistry. After graduation from college, she taught at Fort Dorchester High School. She and her husband also own and run Preventive Maintenance Services, LLC, a commercial HVAC/Refrigeration company. Hardy has maintained scheduling, billing, contracts and negotiations for her business. Now, as a full service real estate agent, she lends that expertise to her clients to help them achieve their real estate dreams. Hardy is a lead buyer’s agent and her clients know her for her relentless energy. She lives with her family in Summerville.
Jennifer Kunda is a listing expert at Summerville Elite Homes Group. She grew up in South Carolina and understands the distinct and beautiful culture of the Lowcountry. Kunda attended Clemson University where she graduated with a degree in architecture. After graduating she moved to Charleston to begin her career. She has worked for many of the local homebuilders and she has extensive experience in the new home construction industry. With over 17 years in the home industry, she can advise her clients on investment properties and forever homes. Let her help you sell your property for top dollar in the competitive Charleston market.
Barbara Terry is a Charleston native who is very passionate about the Lowcountry. She attended West Ashley High School, has a twin brother, younger sister and is engaged to be married in 2020. Terry is knowledgeable about the real estate industry and works very hard to stay up to date with the current market trends to assist clients with their real estate needs. After working in new construction for about a year, she began working as a realtor in general brokerage. Read her her client reviews and keep up with her on social media at Facebook.com/BarbaraTerryRealtor.
Reach these agents at 843-972-9450.
South Carolina ranks low on mortgage fees
According to an October Clever Real Estate study, location matters when tallying up real estate mortgage fees. These fees vary greatly from state to state and range from $515 to $6,970. Hawaiians and D.C. residents spent the most in 2018 – over $5000 on fees. Risky mortgages are likely to be in very high cost of living states such as California and Hawaii. The article states that mortgage rates are aligned with the Fed Fund set by the Federal Reserve each week, but the Fed doesn’t control interest rates lenders do. According to their findings, South Carolina came in at one of the lowest for mortgage fees at $514.54 with an average interest rate of 4.83 percent. To read more about the study, visit https://bit.ly/2XPlEKN.