Take a sneak peek at Mount Pleasant planned tennis complex
The Mount Pleasant Racquet Club will host its first on-site open house on Thursday, September 12. The drop-in event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3236 Highway 17 North.
Guests will view a virtual tour of the complex and learn more about construction and future plans. The complex will be North Mount Pleasant's premier tennis, social and wellness club in the region, merging over 600,000 square feet of facilities with food service, a pool and social function areas. Pre-construction has started and the facility will have 24 lighted outdoor clay courts, 6 indoor clay courts and 12 pickleball courts.
To reserve a spot to attend, call 843-258-8400.
AgentOwned Realty welcomes new talent
AgentOwned Realty’s East of the Cooper office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard welcomes agents Margaret Marcoe, Erin Bua and Annis Alston-Staley.
Marcoe, a graduate of Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business, has lived in the Lowcountry for six years. Her industry experience includes working with a national homebuilder in a marketing and advertising role. Her passion for real estate led her to obtain her license and sell homes in the tri-county area. She specializes in new home communities, relocation, first-time home buying and investment strategies. Contact her at 603-540-7242 or email Margaret.Marcoe@AgentOwned.com.
Bua is a longtime educator turned REALTOR. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina and a master’s from the Citadel. She has served in the Charleston County School District (CCSD) for 28 years and was recognized as Teacher of the Year three times and was one of CCSD’s Top Five Teachers of the Year Finalists. She received the 2016 National Jefferson Award for excellence in community service and is a 30-year resident of the Charleston area. She grew up in a family of real estate professionals and knows the industry and area well. Call her at 843-860-0900 or email Erin.Bua@AgentOwned.com.
Alston-Staley has a diverse business background that includes engagement both with McDonald’s corporate and as a McDonald’s licensee. She also built Anise Threads, a designer consignment shop and professional image consultancy in Summerville, from the ground up. She has five years of corporate real estate experience. Early in her career, she served the FBI for seven years as a fingerprint expert. Originally from Conway, South Carolina, has been a resident of Mount Pleasant for the past three years. Reach out to her at Annis.Alston-Staley@AgentOwned.com or call 843-901-0195.
The Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard brings Emily Dowdy on board. A native Virginian, she moved to the area three years and ago and obtained her real estate license last year. She studied at Virginia Wesleyan University and worked in real estate sales and mortgage loan processing. Her specialties in buying and selling range from coastal properties to rural homes and land, with a keen eye of value. Call her at 804-243-1147 or email Emily.Dowdy@AgentOwned.com.
In the Goose Creek office at 597 Old Mount Holly Road, Heidi Houze joins the team. She brings managerial and sales experience to AgentOwned Realty after managing a golf course in Pennsylvania for 20 years. Houze has lived in the Lowcountry for nearly three years and her sales experience also includes insurance and special events. Contact her at Heidi.Houze@AgentOwned.com or call 724-290-3989.
Mount Pleasant Commercial Redevelopment
Mount Pleasant resident and Charleston Commercial managing director Joshusa Schapp is redeveloping 1223 Ben Sawyer Blvd. into a retail space for two tenants.
Two small buildings are being combined into one building and plans approved by The Town of Mount Pleasant include Pleasant include vaulted ceilings, dormers, additional windows and improved sidewalks. The overall site plan has been improved while maintaining the original buildings’ design integrity. The renovations will be complete this fall. One of the two spaces has been leased by Mulberry & King, an online retailer of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories. The second smaller space is available for lease.
Schapp said he wanted to keep the spaces local. “I really believe in and value local businesses and this new space will be a wonderful home to locally-owned tenants.”
New Branch Manager at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Summerville office
Alex Fuller is Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s new branch manager. Fuller will lead approximately 60 independent sales associates. She brings over six years of experience in real estate. She is an award-winning sales associate and earned the “Top 5” Award for volume and units sold when she worked for Carolina One Real Estate. She also won the Realtor of Distinction Award from the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes agents to Mount Pleasant and Summerville offices
Sally Cormier, Suzie Bedore and Robin Russell are the newest Realty One agents in the Mount Pleasant office. Cormier is a native New Englander who served active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for a large family-owned business in Boston prior to becoming a real estate professional in 2005. She and her family recently relocated to Mount Pleasant from Arizona. Bringing over 14 years of real estate experience, Cormier is expert at sales, negotiating and marketing. Reach her at 843-801-3854 or email sallycormier@gmail.com.
Bedore was introduced to real estate via her family’s involvement in industry, in commercial and real estate developments as well as real estate sales. She is a third-generation Realtor and moved to the Charleston area in 2018. Beginning her career in the multi-family housing sector, she has helped thousands find homes. Her lifetime of experience in the industry and visiting Charleston most of her life enables her to help clients realize their “best Lowcountry life.” Call her at 843-996-0069 or email suziecbedore@rogcoastal.com.
Russell has spent the last four years working exclusively in new homes on the custom and production side of real estate, selling the majority of a 93-home community, starting a newer, smaller community in the West Ashley area and finishing her time with Carolina One as a top producer for the last three years. Prior to her real estate career, she spend 13 years in sales and marketing in television, promotional products and as a community sales manager in new homes. Reach out to her 803-238-7500 or email robinmrussell@gmail.com.
The Summerville office welcomes Crystal Crawford and Dawn Wells. Crawford is a South Carolina native with strong ties to the Lowcountry. Her clients rely on her expertise to help them find their first home and dream home.
Wells is known for her extensive market knowledge and unmatched devotion to her clients. She was born in New Jersey but raised in South Carolina. She tells her clients, “I have an effective combination of Southern charm and northeastern tenacity.”
Reach these agents at 843-972-9450.