Carolina One adds six agents to four area locations
In the West Ashley office, Master Bines joins the team. Bines, a former New Yorker, has lived in Charleston for 16 years. He is a graduate of the College of Charleston with a degree in political science and an associate degree in the legal field from Trident Technical College. Bines has worked as a precinct clerk for the Charleston County Greenbelt Bank Board and served on the board. He is involved with the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors® Legislative Committee and is a board member of the Charleston Youth Leadership Council. He also participates in the mentoring program of the political science department at the College of Charleston. His knowledge of the area and legal expertise is a perfect fit for providing his clients with top-notch home buying and selling assistance. Call him at 843-556-5800.
Monica Boitnott and Lauren Zurilla join the Mount Pleasant offices.
Boitnott is a native of Virginia and a graduate of Queens College in Charlotte, NC with a degree in Organizational Communications. She earned an MBA from Auburn University prior to embarking on a successful 20-year career in human resource management. She worked in real estate sales and marketing from 2013 to 2015. During her downtime, she enjoys reading, writing, hiking and travelling. Reach out to her at the office on Coleman Boulevard at 843-884-1800.
A resident of Charleston for the past four years, Zurilla was born in Maryland. She obtained a degree in psychology from West Chester University in Pennsylvania. Before a career in real estate, Zurilla worked in human resources and owned a business in North Carolina with her husband. She became a Realtor® in 2005 and has been recognized as a Top Producer and Realtor® of Distinction, a recognition she plans to continue while working from the Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road office Married with two teenage boys, Zurilla enjoys decorating, exercise and relaxing and playing in and on the water. Contact her at 843-884-1622.
Robert Benson Clark, Rachel Nicole Kirkman and John Matthew Marshall have joined the downtown office.
Clark, a native of Atlanta, Georgia has had a successful career in property management working as a marketing assistant. A graduate of Charleston Southern University with a degree in Business Management, Clark returned to Carolina One’s downtown office after living in Maui, Hawaii for the past two years. A member of the National Association of Realtors®, the Institute of Real Estate Management and a Certified Property Management candidate, Clark is an avid runner and enjoys travelling.
Born and raised in Charleston, Kirkman majored in public health and minored in real estate at the College of Charleston. Before joining the team, Kirkman sold magazine advertising, worked in medical research and in the food and beverage industry. When not working, she enjoys boating, hiking and yoga.
Marshall moved to Charleston from Johnson City, Tennessee where he worked as a Realtor® specializing in sales and development of commercial properties. A graduate of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, with a degree in marketing, Marshall prefers to spend his leisure time playing tennis, working out and enjoying his French bulldog.
Reach these agents at 843-577-0001.
Charleston Trade Center site of expansion project for global automotive supplier
The Keith Corporation, owner and developer of IFA’s existing Charleston Trade Center building, is expanding the automotive supplier’s facility by 211,000 square feet, bringing the total size to 487,000 square feet. To build the project, The Keith Corporation has partnered with Frampton Construction Company, LLC.
Alan Lewis, managing partner of The Keith Corporation’s Industrial Division, said, “IFA’s expansion within Charleston Trade Center adds further growth to the park’s robust year. We’re excited to help IFA consolidate their operations and look forward to watching them continue to grow.”
Additional partners on the project include McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, WGPM Engineering, and Alliance Consulting Engineers.
“We’re honored to have the chance to team with IFA on another significant project and to help them increase their footprint in this thriving market. The expanded facility demonstrates confidence in their own and the region’s potential,” noted Joey Smith, director at Frampton Construction.
LUXURY BROKERAGE TEAMS UP WITH EDWARDS PLACE DEVELOPMENT
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty has partnered with the developer of Edwards Place, a picturesque neighborhood of 10 custom homesites in Old Mt. Pleasant. The brokerage will handle the marketing and sale of this historical piece of Old Mt. Pleasant as one of the last single family homesites in the area.
The development was once part of the late Gov. Jim Edwards’ family homestead and is the last remaining and largest undeveloped site in Old Mt. Pleasant at 3.4 acres. This property is also situated on one of the highest elevations in Mt. Pleasant which is out of the flood zone that encompass lot elevations between 18' - 23' above sea level. The site was planned and permitted in close coordination with the previous owners and the Town of Mt. Pleasant, with features that are expected to enhance the property values of the surrounding homes and neighborhood.
For more information visit the website at www.EdwardsPlaceHomes.com.
Real Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals in Charleston
Nancy Hoy, Clay Cunningham, Nickole Samios and Loren Bethea, agents with Carolina One Real Estate Services, have been named among America’s most productive real estate sales associates in 2018 by Real Trends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals for individual sales volume and transaction sides in South Carolina.
Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals ranks more than 14,500 real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate sales during calendar year 2018. To qualify for inclusion, an individual agent must have generated $20 million in sales volume or closed at least 50 transaction sides.
Hoy, a Carolina One Realtor® since 2004, works in the Mount Pleasant, Coleman Blvd. office. She is married with two sons. Cunningham, from the Isle of Palms office since 2009, is married with four children. Samios joined Carolina One in 2006 and works from the Summerville office. She and her husband have three children. Bethea has been a Carolina One Summerville Main Street agent since 2009 and she has one son.