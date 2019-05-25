Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes agents to their Mt Pleasant and Summerville offices
In Mount Pleasant, four new agents come on board. Cade Brummett is originally from Myrtle Beach, SC. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a BS in Business Management and a minor in Sports Management. Brummett brings over eight years of sales, customer service and support experience from working with various companies throughout the southeast. He moved to the Coastal Carolinas in 2012 and purchased his first home in 2015. When not working, Brummett loves to take full advantage of the Lowcountry outdoor lifestyle. Reach out to him at 910-742-6933 or email cade.charlestonrealtor@gmail.com.
Tara Krach fell in love with the charm of Charleston and found her forever home here. She has over a decade of experience marketing luxury properties and she has managed her own business for over eight years, which included two retail stores, a warehouse and a full service design studio. Krach’s marketing, selling and service expertise runs deep and her clients rely on her to help them buy and sell properties for the best return on investment. When not working, you can find her exploring downtown Charleston or beachcombing. Call her at 843-405-4663 or email thechslifestyle@gmail.com.
Will Mercer, CRS®, GRI®, ABR®, SRES®, MRP® is a full-time REALTOR® and brings his expertise to Realty ONE Coastal Group and his clients. He has more than twelve years of real estate experience in Ohio, Colorado and Arizona, encompassing more than 250 real estate transactions before moving to South Carolina. Mercer has worked as a domestic relations attorney and community mediator in Colorado and New York before returning to Real Estate -- his first love. Also an ordained Christian minister, he has officiated over 800 weddings throughout Charleston, New York City and at destinations all over the globe. Reach Mercer at 843-834-4283 or email CWILLMERCER@gmail.com.
Matthew Kleinman has lived in Charleston since 1987. Kleinman’s extensive experience in radio marketing translates to helping individuals and families achieve their real estate goals. His marketing know-how, sales and negotiation skills have enabled him to become part of one of Charleston’s top real estate companies. He is a full time, professional REALTOR® and strives to provide the absolute best service at all times. An avid Charleston history buff since a child, he has extensive knowledge of Charleston and the Lowcountry, giving his clients an “insider’s view” of what properties are the absolute best investment for them and their families. Call him at 843-474-4663 or email matthew@charlestonagent.net.
In Summerville, Realty ONE welcomes two agents. Mary McCarthy has over 20 years of real estate experience and 22 years of experience as a military wife. McCarthy understands the unique buying needs of military clients as well as the complexities of relocation. Her extensive knowledge of these processes ensure transfers, time tables and transactions are as smooth and seamless as possible for her clients. With a diversified background in real estate and a strong track record she delivers positive results for clients time and time again, exceeding their expectations. Call her at 843-277-4313 or email maryhasthekeys@gmail.com.
Laura Bray was born and raised in North Carolina and has always been a true Carolina girl. She has worked in sales and finance management for large resorts along the Grand Strand and as a Director of Sales for a fractional ownership in North Myrtle Beach. Bray lives in historic Summerville and knows the area, as well as other areas in the Lowcountry and ensures her clients are well-informed of the choices they have and the buying and selling process. When Bray’s not working, you can find her traveling, boating or beachcombing. She is also taking lessons at Charleston Flight School from her flight instructor husband. Call her at 336-599-4649 or email laurabrayrealestate@gmail.com.
Charleston Empire Properties brings six new agents to their team
Empire Properties, a Boulevard Company Affiliate, announces their new team of agents. JJ Rahnamoon has been working in real estate since 2013 and recently joined The Boulevard Company. Rahnamoon has been spotlighted in the Post and Courier and was recently featured on HGTV’s “Say Yes to The Nest.” He hopes to pursue his own success with Charleston Empire Properties and has put together a team with the knowledge, technology, and experience needed to help clients buy or sell their properties in a timely manner. Call JJ at 843-607-6893 or email jj@charlestonempireproperties.com.
John Bell, originally from Williamsport, PA, has a business background as a regional vice president in banking. Understanding the intricacies of real estate finance, he addresses his clients’ concerns and guides them toward the best options for their unique buying or selling needs. He values his clients and takes pride in the many friendships he's made and is making as a realtor in Charleston. Bell volunteers at the East Cooper Community Outreach, SeaCoast Church in Mt. Pleasant, and at Creighton's House. Reach John at 570-337-4159 or email john@charlestonempireproperties.com.
Patrick Hayes was raised in a coastal town and was instantly drawn to the big little city of Charleston, SC. Being a realtor is the most gratifying career possible and he likes to show that through his relationships he creates with his clients. Patrick dedicates himself to making sure he is in steady communication with each client every step of the way. Call him at 631-278-2393 or email patrick@charlestonempireproperties.com.
Erica Zepp began a career in sales and marketing with a Vacation Ownership company. Through this career, she found beautiful Charleston and quickly fell in love with the people and culture. Shifting her focus to real estate, Zepp makes a personal commitment to give each and every client her absolute best to enable them to find their perfect home in the perfect location. Reach her at 607-742-9546 or email erica@charlestonempireproperties.com.
Nikos Lara became interested in real estate growing up in Boston, Massachusetts. His interest grew exponentially when he moved to the Charleston area. Lara strives to save his clients time and operates with complete transparency. His innate ability to build meaningful relationships with all people he encounters, along with his ambitious mindset found him a perfect home with Empire Properties, working under the tutelage of one of his mentors. Reach out to Lara at 978-473-3331 or email nikos@charlestonempireproperties.com.