Plantation Services, Inc. announces new VP
Thomas P. Anderson is the new Senior Vice President and advisor to Plantation Services. He joins the firm after an extensive career in banking, finance, real estate and investment management. Anderson recently retired as the CEO of the Medical University of South Carolina Foundation after previously serving in various executive positions at Bank of America in South Carolina.
Chip Hall, president of Plantation Services, said “Tom brings a wealth of experience to the firm. His passion for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, as well as his executive experience fit nicely with our sales philosophy and strategic plan.”
Plantation Services is based in Charleston, South Carolina and Albany, Georgia and has served the Southeastern, United States in the sale of plantations and other special properties since 1959.
Charleston broker represents million dollar plus sale
Karl Zerbst, a Commercial Broker with Carolina One Real Estate, represented 449 Strategic Group, LLC in the $1.9 million sale of 22,882 square feet of commercial warehouse and office space at 449 Longpoint Road to 449 Long Point, LLC. The industrial building and spaces are convenient to I-526, has outstanding visibility and ample parking and storage areas.
Realty ONE Group Coastal welcomes two new agents
Helen Hudson is a native of South Carolina. She has a bachelor’s degree in interior design and a unique perspective when it comes to the interior of a home. She brings an extensive background of sales, marketing and management to Realty ONE. She has recently created a real estate safety app, Safe Showings. Reach her at 843-991-9875 or email helen@safeshowings.com.
Michael Beavers is a third-generation real estate professional. As a full-time Realtor, Beavers prides himself at always being available for his clients, using his own real estate “tool kit” and relying on the Realty ONE team to make clients’ real estate needs and transactions smooth and seamless. His experience includes residential and luxury Homes, investment properties (including crowdfunding, commercial and rentals), and vacation and Income Properties. Call him at 843-222-1850 or email michaelcbeavers@gmail.com.
Apartment Industry and residents contribute 6.9 billion to Charleston Metro’s Economy
According to a new Hoyt Advisory Study commissioned by the National Apartment Association (NAA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) the apartment industry and its residents annually contribute $6.9 billion to Charleston’s economy, $28.1 billion to South Carolina’s, and more than $3.4 trillion – or $9.3 billion daily – to the national economy.
In Charleston, the apartment industry provides 32,300 jobs. Other financial contributions break down as follows: resident spending contributes $5.8 billion to the local economy, operations add $373.6 million, new construction contributes $520.8 million, and renovation and repair add $147 million.
“As demand for apartments continues to grow locally and nationally, the significant contributions to Charleston’s economy also increases. Apartments drive our local economy by adding employment opportunities, as well as revenue from resident spending, new construction, renovation and repair, and operations, all of which are positively impacting Charleston,” said Tammy Carvajal, President, Charleston Apartment Association.
NMHC President Douglas M. Bibby commented: “Driven by historically strong demand and evolving demographic trends, the multifamily industry is providing more housing and spurring stronger economic growth than any point in the last century. This report spotlights the various ways that the industry is making meaningful impacts across the country by contributing financially and creating jobs benefiting families, their communities, and, ultimately, the nation.”
To read the full report visit www.WeAreApartments.org.
The Landing at St. Johns Yacht Harbor launches building three
The developer of the luxury waterfront condos at The Landing at St. Johns Yacht Harbor has announced they have opened Building Three for sales. Building Three will comprise six residences with waterfront views of the Stono River and tidal marshlands in the opposite direction. They will be located further down the peninsula and “tucked away” from the amenities.
The three bedroom condos will be 1,636 square feet with open living spaces and luxury finishes. Large IPE covered balconies will have 200 square feet of outdoor living space. Prices begin at $995,000.
For more information contact Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty at 843-636-9500 or email info@thelandingatstjohns.com.