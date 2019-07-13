AgentOwned Realty welcomes three agents
AgentOwned Realty’s north office in Goose Creek brings Selina Alexander and Juan Robles on board.
Alexander, originally from Greenville, South Carolina, started her real estate career in 2018 on the heels of a 15-year stretch as a stay-at-home mother. She and her family moved from the Upstate to the Lowcountry in 2006 and they fell in love with area. Her knowledge of the area and its neighborhood are a perfect combination to help her clients find their dream home. When not working, she is active with her charity of choice, The American Heart Association. Reach her at 843-714-0428 or email Selina.Alexander@AgentOwned.com.
Robles is originally from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. His educational background includes Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico and the University of Central Florida. He has used his engineering expertise at such companies as Boeing and United Space Alliance. Robles is bilingual and guides his clients through the intricacies of real estate transactions in the Tri-County area. Robles is actively involved in charitable activities such as supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Call him at 843-437-4609 or email JC.Robles@AgentOwned.com.
Morrece Gardner has teamed up with the Summerville office. An extensive sales background in the auto industry and multi-level marketing firms, Gardner also worked with Boeing for seven years. His interest in real estate stems from his sincere desire to help his clients realize their homeownership goals. He also follows developments in the solar panel industry and seeks to position himself as a leader in both fields. An entrepreneur at heart, he has lived in the Lowcountry for three years. Contact him at 843-940-9639 or email Morrece.Gardner@AgentOwned.com.
The Ponds ranks first in Dorchester County for new home closings
The Real Estate Information Service (REIS) ranked The Ponds in Summerville as first in Dorchester County in total new homes closed in January to April 2019 and second in the Charleston market for the same period. Kolter Homes and Ryan Homes, the two active builders in The Ponds, closed 65 new homes between January and April 2019
Kolter Homes is the lead developer of The Ponds and Ryan Homes, a member of the NVR family and home builder since 1948, is preparing to celebrate their first anniversary at The Ponds.
Dan Ryan Builders recently purchased 31 homesites in The Ponds, and their entrance into the community gives home buyers more options as well as a choice among three new home builders at The Ponds.
For information about The Ponds, visit DiscoverThePonds.com.
Downtown luxury Realty Company has record breaking sale on Sullivans Island
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty announces a record-breaking transaction last week for an ocean front property on Sullivans Island. Located at 2619 Bayonne Street, the home built in 2018 by Daly Sawyer Construction sold for $7.35 million. This sets a record for the highest price ever paid for an MLS sale on Sullivans Island. According to Ruthie Ravenel, who brokered the transaction, “As a specialist on Sullivan’s Island, I have found that this particular sub-market remains strong despite the hint of a region wide market normalization. Sullivan’s Island remains a highly desirable destination and is somewhat insulated from the greater CHARLESTON market. Furthermore, having personally represented a number of top sales this year I have seen that the ultra-high end luxury property continues to fare very well both on the beaches and downtown. Properties with modern layouts and finishes that are in pristine condition, and in the very best locations, continue to fetch a premium despite overall market trends.”
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty currently hold the MLS records for the highest price ever paid for a downtown property after the 2015 sale of 32 South Battery for $7.717 million, the highest price paid for a Kiawah Island property after the 2017 sale of 85 Blue Heron Pond Road for $15.25 million and the highest price paid for an Isle of Palms property after the 2017 sale of 120 Ocean Blvd for $6.4 million.
Multiple Downtown Charleston Properties Part of $20+ Million Real Estate Deal
Agents from the local investment firm of Charleston Commercial recently closed one of the most substantial infill deals on the Charleston peninsula. C. Kendrick and managing director Josh Schapp brought together eight properties and six property owners to create the landmark real estate deal bordered by King, Society and George Streets. The properties include historic mixed-use properties with retail and residential units, four parcels with 151 parking stalls and the former home of women’s clothing store, Anne’s. Kendrick said handling multiple properties and owners plus the historic nature of some of the buildings makes this purchase one of the most significant commercial real estate deals in downtown Charleston.
JacksonBuilt Custom Homes president honored
Richard Jackson, owner and president of JacksonBuilt Homes, was named to the Inaugural Academy at Cambria Council. Cambria is the leading producer of American-made natural stone surfaces and the council is comprised of industry professionals. With this council, Cambria will hear directly from Jackson and industry channel experts in a focused and deliberate forum addressing all aspects of Cambria’s business.
Jackson founded JacksonBuilt Custom Homes in 2009 on Daniel Island. Prior to starting his own company, he spent over a decade working for one of the largest homebuilders in the Southeast, overseeing projects in Atlanta and Charleston. JacksonBuilt has been honored with multiple Prism Awards from the Charleston Home Builders Association, as well as “best of” honors for design and customer service by HOUZZ. JacksonBuilt has also been recognized by GuildQuality, a third-party surveying company, with the Guildmaster Award for outstanding customer service.
“I am incredibly honored to be a part of the first inaugural Cambria academy and for the opportunity to work with such a talented group of professionals in home building and design from across the country,” Jackson said. “The Cambria product and company itself is unmatched, so it’s exciting to collaborate about our industry needs and trends.”
JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, founded in 2009, builds custom homes primarily on Daniel Island and in Mount Pleasant, S.C. For more information, visit www.jacksonbuilthomes.com or call 843-471-2310.
Elaine Brabham & Associates welcomes agent
Jordan Teich is the newest member of the Brabham team. She brings a background in real estate investment, property management, hospitality and law experience to the industry. Teich graduated from Coastal Carolina University in with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, a specialization in professional golf management and a member of the NCAA Women's Golf Team. Following, Teich worked for a Myrtle Beach advertising and PR firm, representing clients in the golf and resort industries. She gained insight into the Charleston tourism market as a special events manager for Belmond Charleston Place and earned her law degree in 2008 from the Charleston School of Law. She was a partner in maritime and commercial litigation practice in New Orleans, Louisiana for 10 years. In 2018, she and her family returned home to Charleston. Contact her at 843-766-6662.