Charleston Home + Design 2019 Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour
The annual Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour is April 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In its seventh year, each participating home will be hosted by the builder responsible for the home’s construction. Attendees can ask questions of builders and craftspeople to learn about unique and premium features. Early bird tickets are $30 per person until April 25. Purchase tickets online at DanielIslandLuxuryHomeShow.com until 5 p.m. on April 26 or on the day of the event for $35 cash at The Taylor Agency Insurance at 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102 on Daniel Island. The tour benefits East Cooper Habitat for Humanity. Contact Tim Barkley at 843-577-7652 or email tbarkley@newhomecharleston.com.
Kiawah Island Real Estate (KIRE) sells multi-million dollar property within two weeks
KIRE experienced its best year since 2007, with record setting total dollar volume and closed transactions. With the recent sale of a renovated beachfront home at 69 Eugenia Avenue for $5.66 million, just two weeks after the agency listed it, their track record is expected to continue in 2019. Maintaining 80 to 85 percent of the Kiawah market share, KIRE is not part of the MLS and their numbers are not publicly listed. Historically, Kiawah is a complex sales process and KIRE is focused exclusively on island properties, providing complete and up-to-the-minute accuracy of sales on the island. Contact Alexandra Mallory at 917-340-3754 for more information about KIRE.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices welcomes six new agents
Jon Cuty relocated to Charleston five years ago and fell in love with its southern charm. Familiar with all areas of the Lowcountry, Cuty wants to help each of his clients find their perfect Charleston dream home. When not working, he and his wife and son enjoy all the outdoor activities that the area has to offer. Give him a call at 843-422-5432 or email jon.cuty@topcharlestonagents.com.
Brenda Workman returned to South Carolina after a career in economic development that covered four states and over 200 communities. She has a B.S. in Finance and an MBA from the University of SC, and a doctorate in educational leadership. Workman has worked as an adjunct professor in economics and brings her expertise of finance, mentoring and negotiation to her clients. She is a member of SCORE Mentors and is an active participant in Lowcountry Local First Business Association, Lowcountry Food Bank, Charleston Center for Women, Charleston Leaders, Charleston Chapter of the American Women Business Association and the Charleston Eastside Neighborhood Association. Call her at 843-543.8101 or email workmanb28@gmail.com.
Stephanie Susko comes from Gaston, SC. She moved to Charleston three years ago and has a bachelor’s degree in Education. She has worked as a ABA therapist and Youth Advocate for children with behavioral problems. Susko is a former supervisor with UPS and has been a business owner of a swimming pool business. She brings her expertise in management and entrepreneurship to her clients ensuring they have a positive and memorable experience when buying or selling. She has a passion for helping families and is a support coach with Family Connections. Email her at stephanie.susko@topcharlestonagents.com.
Megan Garvey comes from the hospitality industry. Accustomed to ensuring every detail is perfect and making excellent customer service her priority, her clients know they can count on her to find them the perfect home or provide them with detailed information in order to sell their home for the best possible price. Garvey is a single mother to her three-year-old son, Jordan, and the two love the outdoors. Reach her at 843-575-1215 or email Megan.Garvey@topcharlestonagents.com.
Ralph Slaske has over 15 years of residential home experience. A former general contractor and builder, Slaske has a vast knowledge of new residential construction. You can reach himn at 843-906-8661 or email ralph@charlestonnewconstructionhomes.com
Dylan O’Dowd a former Bostonian brings a bit of the north down south. A shrewd negotiator and team player with a competitive streak, O’Dowd brings this winning combination to real estate. With constant evaluation of the market, O’Dowd locates the absolute best opportunities for his clients. Building strong relationships with a transparent approach, he is dedicated to achieving his clients’ goals. Reach O’Dowd at 978-866-7769.
Coldwell Bankers Residential Brokerage welcomes new agent
Chandler Helms is a native Charlestonian and understands how special it is to call Charleston home. She is familiar with the Lowcountry – from secluded waterfront homes to downtown condos, she finds just the right property for each client’s needs. You can call Helms at 864-770-3595 or email Chandler.Helms@CBCarolinas.com.
Realty ONE Group Coastal brings new agent on board at their Summerville office
Tammy Cadden has a love and passion for all things real estate – selling, buying, interior design, staging and working with clients. She knows the Charleston area and though new to real estate, she had six ratified contracts with her first 90 days of becoming a valuable agent of Realty ONE Group Coastal. Cadden said, “I feel very blessed to have this wonderful career and promise to give all my clients 110 percent!” Call her at 843-437-0265 or email tcads34@gmail.com.