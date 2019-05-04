New products and trends for spring
A new paint system by Giani, Inc. has wood-look paints that reportedly transform your garage doors into the look of wood. The paint is “an engineered blend of earthen pigments compounded into the effect of five different wood species.” Applied with a roller and a mitt, the finish is non-hazardous and UV resistant with no need to ever reseal. Sold at Walmart, Amazon and independent paint stores. The kit sells for $69.95.
The Money Pit reports that wide-plank matte flooring is the trend for this year. Engineered hardwoods that have light hues such as wheat, oak and light browns with a wire-brushed effect enhances these pale tones and creates a contemporary yet warm look. Virginia Mill Works carries “Whispering Oaks” and “Canterbury Hickory,” two of the top-sellers. Look for upgrades in laminate this summer. The article reports that Lumber Liquidators is launching a new line, “AQUASEAL,” that has the look of hardwoods with an emphasis on budget.
Stainless steel move over. Make room for pops of colors in appliances. A recent Forbes article, “Pops of Color in Appliances” reported that “black and red” are becoming the new neutral. Vintage blues, pinks and greens are also popular. According to the article, the increase in popularity of using colored appliances is more prevalent in the second home market and vacation rental sector, but among all homebuyers, “white appliances have made a comeback.” Let’s hope avocado remains in the 70s.
Shelter Lending Services welcomes new loan officer
Andy Carroll has joined the Jaffee Group at Shelter Lending Services, LLC as a Senior Loan Officer. Carroll has four years of residential mortgage lending experience. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, graduate of the College of Charleston and has lived in the Charleston area for 25 years. Contact him at 843-725-5901 or email david.jaffee@sheltermortgage.com.
Bershire Hathaway HomeServices (BHHS) welcomes new agent
Rhonda Dunning joins the BHHS team. Dunning, a chef professor, business owner and entrepreneur adds real estate professional to her “menu” of talents. Balancing an aptitude for science, art and business savvy skills, she counsels her clients about the importance of return on investment, how to buy the best property to suit their needs and helps them to see homes with an aesthetic eye. A shrewd negotiator, Dunning ensures each of her clients get the absolute best value when buying and the best price when selling. Call her at 843-810-0190 or email rhondachefd@topcharlestonagents.com.
NRT announces new president for Carolina region
NRT, the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage company, announced that Laura Rittenberg, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Atlanta, will also serve as president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Carolinas. In this position, Rittenberg will oversee the daily operations of the two companies’ 34 offices and 1,970 affiliated sales associates across Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
With more than 30 years of real estate experience, Rittenberg served in management roles with NRT for nearly 20 years, including as regional vice president for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage on Long Island and in Queens and regional vice president for Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut.
Handsome Properties partners with premier travel club
Handsome Properties has partnered with THIRDHOME, a premier travel club for second homeowners who share a mindset for luxury and exploration. By taking advantage of unused time in their second home, members can open the doors to countless other homes within The Club, experiencing a whole new way to travel.
Deborah C. Fisher, Broker-in-Charge of Handsome Properties said, “We are thrilled to be the exclusive partner with ThirdHome in the Charleston area. In addition to offering complimentary travel credits to all Handsome Properties clients, we will also be waiving the membership fee for those who wish to join ThirdHome. We see this as a great resource for our community, and would encourage anyone interested in this program to call our offices today.”
In 2018 THIRDHOME expanded into luxury rentals and one-of-a-kind travel adventures. Handsome Properties, a premier luxury boutique real estate firm in Charleston, offers exclusive historic properties on the peninsula and surroundings areas for sale.
For more information contact Jennifer Bagby at 843-727-6460 or email jennifer@handsomeproperties.com .