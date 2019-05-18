AgentOwned Realty welcomes new agents to offices across Lowcountry
In the Mount Pleasant office of 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, Elissa Campbell joins the AgentOwned Realty team. Campbell has a B.S. degree in marketing and fashion merchandising. She relocated to Charleston five years ago to realize her dream of living in Charleston. She has worked in retail management for 15 years and she brings her savvy business and negotiation skills, as well as her commitment to stellar customer service to her clients. She is very active at SeaCoast Church and infused her values into her professional work. Call her at 603-540-7242 or email Elissa.Campbell@AgentOwned.com.
The Goose Creek office at 100 Crowfield Boulevard welcomes four new agents. Tiffany Buckley has been a Charleston resident for 25 years and uses her local expertise to guide home buyers and sellers through favorable real estate transactions. When not working, she helps others through her support of the Salvation Army. Reach out to her by calling 843-343-4614 or email Tiffany.Buckley@AgentOwned.com.
Franklin Nunez-Gutierrez graduated from Stratford High School in Goose Creek and attended Trident Technical College. He is tri-lingual and able to assist clients who speak English, Spanish, and Portuguese. In addition to serving real estate clients throughout the Lowcountry, Mr. Nunez-Gutierrez has undertaken missionary work in Honduras. In his free time, he enjoys playing music and soccer. Call him at 843-478-6151 or email NG.Franklin@AgentOwned.com.
Brandi Riou-Patrick has an extensive background in clinical research and previously worked with Duke University Medical Center as a clinical research coordinator and Carolinas HealthCare System as an oncology research specialist. Riou-Patrick also owned and operated Lighthouse Notary Solutions in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Francis Marion University. Call her at 843-330-5783 or email Brandi.Riou-Patrick@AgentOwned.com.
Wayne Stuart is a retired military veteran and former law enforcement officer who enjoys serving the public. Stuart has lived in the area for 14 years. His charitable interests align with the work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. You can call him at 843-564-8573 or email Wayne.Stuart@AgentOwned.com.
The Summerville office at 1800 Old Trolley Road welcomes Jim Rannebarger, a resident of Charleston since 2015. Rannebarger worked in both the banking and customs brokerage industries before pursuing real estate as a career. He was born in Italy and spent most of his life in Ohio before moving to the Lowcountry. He directs his charitable support to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund. Call Rannebarger at 843-410-3444 or email Jim.Rannebarger@AgentOwned.com.
Brianna Mertz joins the award-winning Boerman Group at AgentOwned Realty’s West Ashley office on 902 Savannah Highway. She is a 20-year resident of the Charleston area and has worked in real estate since 2018. Her professional experience also includes the hospitality industry and event planning. Mertz supports the Charleston Animal Society. Call her at 843-417-6547 or email Brianna.Mertz@AgentOwned.com.
Stantec Charleston Office Expands and welcomes two professionals
Stantec, an organization of engineers, landscape architects, arborists, traffic operation engineers, land planners and more, has been in the Lowcountry for over 25 years. Part of a global company with offices all over the world, the Charleston office is growing. Two professionals have joined the team.
Ian Duncan joins Stantec Community Development practice as a senior planner and landscape architect with more than 20 years of experience working on residential, commercial, golf and resort projects in South Carolina, the western United States, the Middle East and Asia. His diverse experience includes master planning, landscape design and construction supervision. Duncan earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia’s College of Environmental Design.
Mollie Lipka joins Stantec’s Transportation practice as a project communications specialist. She will apply her skills developed over 11 years in the A/E industry to provide public involvement and outreach efforts for the South Carolina Department of Transportation and municipal clients around the state. Her expertise in content development, GIS, graphic design, marketing, social media management and web design will support Stantec’s South Carolina operations. Lipka has a Bachelor of Science degree in information science and technology from the Pennsylvania State University and has completed graduate courses in environmental science and technical writing at Chatham University.
With the addition of these two new professionals, Stantec’s Charleston office houses nearly 50 employees who provide services in water, transportation, civil and structural engineering, urban design and landscape architecture.
“Our community is growing rapidly,” says Stantec Charleston Office Leader Rick Day, PE. “The addition of these seasoned professionals will allow us to provide the enhanced landscape architecture and public engagement services needed to sustain the influx of people, businesses and entertainment options in our community.”
Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN. For further information, visit www.stantec.com or find them on social media.
The True Cost of Homeownership
A recent study conducted by the Clever Real Estate research team surveyed 1,000 homeowners to learn how much they’re spending to maintain their homes. According to their research:
• The average homeowner spends approximately $2,676 on maintenance and repairs, $2,600 in property taxes, and $1,228 on homeowners insurance every year
• Fifty-nine percent of homeowners making renovations are using some combination of credit cards, personal loans, and home equity loans to fund their projects
• In spite of the costs, 65 percent of homeowners said they’ve never felt home buyer’s remorse and only 19 percent reported feeling stressed or anxious about owning a home.
• Where you live matters: On average, New Jersey homeowners pay five times more in property taxes on a $206,000 home than they would if they lived in Alabama.
• Location matters in terms of homeowners’ insurance costs too! Homeowners in Florida pay an average of $3,575 in annual premiums, compared to an average of $589 in Vermont.
Here are the stats on how much time the average homeowner spends on fixing up their abodes and what needs the most attention:
• Fifty-seven percent reported spending more than five hours a month on maintenance, repairs and renovations.
• The most common home repairs are universal: painting, plumbing, HVAC and water heater repair.
• Seventy-seven percent said they had to replace or repair a major appliance and that number jumped to 88 percent for those who lived in a home for more than ten years. The applicances? Washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher – in that order.
The ongoing services for owning a home were:
• Pest Control 23 percent
• HOA fees: 22 percent
• Landscaping: 20 percent
• Tree trimming: 15 percent
• Housekeeping: 10 percent
• Gutter Cleaning: 8 percent
• Pool care: 4 percent
Improvements homeowners plan to make in the next five years:
How do the homeowners plan to pay for those improvements? Cash only took the top spot according to those surveyed:
Not surprisingly, homeowners often under estimate the costs of renovations. Below is a breakdown of anticipated costs vs actual costs.
The U.S. average for annual home insurance is $1,083. Florida and Texas took the top two spots as the most expensive annual home insurance (rates are 90 and 80 percent of the nation’s mean because of their susceptibility to natural disasters), followed by Louisiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi.
The least expensive states were Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Wisconsin and Washington in that order.
South Carolina ranked 38 out of nation's 50 states.
Carolina Park adds 30 new custom home sites
Carolina Park, a premier master planned community in North Mount Pleasant off Highway 17, announced the release of 30 new homes sites in the Riverside custom home community. The home sites are steps away from Bolden Lake and present buyers with a range of choices.
Designed to fit seamlessly into Riverside’s rich, natural landscape, these new homes will feature traditional architectural features inspired by historic coastal towns like Savannah, Beaufort, and nearby Charleston.
“Our builders have done a remarkable job of combining the traditional with the contemporary,” said Chris Cuzzell, Community Sales Manager at Carolina Park. “The homes reflect the timeless traditions of the region, but have the contemporary floor plans, features, efficiency and technology that today’s custom homebuyer expects and demands. Add in an incredible setting like Bolden Lake, and it’s a combination unlike anything else in the Mt. Pleasant area.”
For more information call 843-654-5083.
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes two agents
Kimberly Brown joins the team at the Greater Summerville/Nexton office in Summerville. As an affiliated agent, Brown will provide residential real estate services in Charleston, as well as the surrounding communities of Goose Creek, Monks Corner, Mount Pleasant, and Summerville. Brown has extensive experience in restaurant management and brings her extensive knowledge of the local community to her clients. Reach her at 843-670-6560 or email Kimberly.brown@cbcarolinas.com.
Amanda Bible also joins the team at the Summerville/Nexton office and will provide real estate services to clients in Summerville, Ladson, Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley, Johns Island and more. Bible brings her real estate operations and marketing experience to Coldwell Banker and her clients. Call Bible at 843-240-8249 or email Amanda.bible@cbcarolinas.com.