Local builder builds Habitat for Humanity home in 30 hours
On September 17 and 18, Hunter Quinn Homes mobilized over 20 trade partners to participate in Habitat for Humanity’s national Home Builders Blitz initiative. What was initially designed to be a week-long build turned into a 30.5 hour build from framing to final inspection.
With Habitat for Humanity of Berkeley County (HFHBC) providing the land and blueprints, Hunter Quinn Homes, in addition to local contractors and suppliers, provided donated materials, supplies and labor to complete the 1,200 square foot home for the deserving Habitat family.
Each day, more than 50 skilled tradespeople worked from sunup to sundown in partnership with the future homeowners and volunteers, to complete the build of their new home. With the house fully framed in under 2 hours, the build continued rolling ahead of schedule and the house was completed 6 hours sooner than the schedule allocated.
Cline Homes building at Awendaw Village
Construction is underway in the exclusive, gated community of Awendaw Village.
The homes will range from 2,500 to 3,500 square feet and prices begin in the mid-$600,000s. Homesites start at one-half acre and occupy less than 50 percent of the total land area, with the remaining land designated as permanent green space. Plans are to establish a National Federation Bird Sanctuary.
Situated about a mile north of the SeeWee Outpost, 16 miles from the Charleston Ravenel Bridge and four miles from Carolina Park, Awendaw Village will have 41 homes on over 100 acres of wooded landscape. Thoughtful landscape elements such as plantation-style shell roads will wind between ponds and natural areas are planned throughout. Phase One consists of 14 homesites with views of Village Pond. Each home has generous setbacks and backyards that abut permanent green space.
Awendaw Village is partnering with Cline Homes as the exclusive builder. To learn more about visit www.awendawvillage.com or contact Rob Benware at robert.benware@carolinaone.com, (843) 714-9902 or John Sweeney john.sweeney@carolinaone.com, (843) 730-0377.
Carnes Crossroads hosts annual wellness fair in October
Healthy living is highlighted at Carnes Crossroads’ second annual wellness fair on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will be at the Green Barn located at 207 1st Avenue within the Carnes Crossroads community. There will more than 30 exhibitors in various categories including traditional medicine, holistic medicine and nutrition, massage therapists, yoga and fitness instructors, acupuncturists and more. There will also be fitness classes, a kid’s obstacle course, puppy yoga and pet adoptions from the Berkeley Animal Center.
With the new Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital opening in October, Carnes Crossroads is becoming an active medical hub serving the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
“We’re pleased to be building upon a tradition started by residents and business professionals at Carnes Crossroads last year,” says Jane Baker, Vice President of Community Services for the Carnes Crossroads Property Association. “We are fortunate to be home to an exceptional array of healthcare providers who are eager to share resources and information with residents and visitors who want to learn about the many ways they can engage in healthy lifestyles.”
For more information visit www.carnescrossroadsevents.com.
New agents join Summerville’s Carolina One office
Brenda Jaicks, Broker-in-Charge of Carolina One Real Estate’s Summerville welcomes several new agents.
Stephanie Anderson is originally from Brooklyn, New York. She attended the College of Staten Island and practiced real estate with Exceptional Homes Realty, LLC in New York State from 2003 to 2009. She, her husband and their two dogs have called the Lowcountry home for three years. Her hobbies include scrapbooking and reading crime novels.
Rebecca Boyer has a background in human resources management, the legal profession and insurance. She moved to Charleston five years ago and embarked on a real estate career. She hails from Richmond, Virginia and has attended the College of Charleston and the University of Kentucky. She is married with two children and one grandchild. She enjoys cooking, camping and the opera.
Rebecca Cowan was born in Kansas and graduated from Kansas State University with degree in apparel and textile marketing. Cowan has lived in Charleston for 10 years. She is married with two children and enjoys gardening, cooking and traveling.
Kimberly Ann Curry graduated from the University of South Carolina. She worked as a teacher and then was employed by Green Energy of Charleston. A mother of two and married, she spends her free time as a school volunteer.
Vincent Hill is a native of Atlanta and a Citadel graduate with a degree in business administration. He has lived in Charleston for 13 years and was a Diamond Level sales representative for Cintas Corporation from 2012 to 2017. He is married with two sons and is an avid boater.
To reach these agents, call 843-871-9000.
VIP Grand Opening – Summers Corner
Lennar Homes is hosting a grand opening event at Summers Corner today, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 pm. There will be exclusive VIP pricing for a limited time and redesigned floorplans. Lennar Homes will have five signature collections for buyers to choose from. Homes range from 1,591 to 3,200 square feet.
A catered lunch from Home Team BBQ will be provided. Participants can enter a live raffle for a golf cart and other prizes. There will be jump castles, face painting and more at the event. For more information call 843-514-8295.