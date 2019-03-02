2019 South Atlantic National Averages for Remodeling
According to www.remodeling.hw.net, most remodeling expenditures are going up this year. No surprise there. Below is a list of the most common remodeling projects, the average job cost, resale value and cost recouped from doing them. Whether you’re taking on a project in order to sell your home or you just bought one, here are the average stats.
PROJECT COST RESALE VALUE COST RECOUPED
Major Kitchen Remodel $126,307 $82,677 65.5 percent
(upscale)
Major Kitchen Remodel $63,387 $40,094 62.1 percent
(mid-range)
Minor Kitchen Remodel $21,440 $17,754 82.8 percent
Bathroom Remodel $61 061 $37,130 60.8 percent
(upscale)
*Bathroom Remodel $18,981 $12,771 67.3 percent
(mid-range)
Backyard Patio $54,161 $24,445 54.4 percent
Roofing Replacement $21,102 $14,183 67.5 percent
(asphalt shingles)
Roofing Replacement $35,600 $21,918 61.3 percent
(metal)
*Cost slightly down from previous year.
Source: www.remodeling.hw.net
Two new agents join Charleston Metro Homes
Shannon Seigel moved to Charleston in 2016. She’s not a stranger to the Lowcountry or South Carolina as she graduated from Stratford High School, attended Army Basic Training at Fort Jackson, SC, and attended Clemson University. She has two master degrees and 16 years of experience as a teacher and school administrator. She has also worked in real estate over the last 20 years as a real estate and mortgage assistant and residential property manager for national companies. An avid fitness enthusiast, Seigel has run 14 half marathons. She is a part of the Mothers of Preschools leadership team in north Mount Pleasant. Her clients value her expertise and relentless energy when it comes to finding them a home. Call her at 818-800-3964.
Kirk Kirkland is a native Charlestonian and has been exploring his beloved Lowcountry for over 50 years. He is a graduate of USC Coastal Carolina and has been a part of the yacht brokerage business for 25 years. He has a vast knowledge of Carolina residential and commercial real estate and obtained his license in 2009. He is a Clear Capital Market Expert and combines his knowledge of the area, finance and business to create a tailor-made plan for buying and selling for each client. Reach him at 843-452-1335.
Agent joins Elaine Brabham & Associates, LLC
Maka Aptsiauri joins the boutique real estate team of Elaine Brabham & Associates. Aptsiauri has experience as a Charleston realtor and is also a successful entrepreneur of her own business, Euro Foods in Charleston. She is originally from the Republic of George but has called the Lowcountry home for two decades. Her real estate expertise coupled with her business acumen ensures her clients of a stress-free and profitable real estate experience. Reach her at 843-766-6662.
Cassina Group ends 2018 as most successful year on record
The boutique Charleston-based real estate company, Cassina Group, celebrated a banner year in 2018. Their most successful year on record, they had more than $308 million in sales, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. They are in the top one percent of all companies in the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors MLS and have the distinction of being the No. 1 boutique firm for home sales over $500,000 and No. 1 boutique firm for home sales on $1 million.*
“We are beyond thrilled to have had such a successful year,” said Owen Tyler, partner and managing broker of The Cassina Group. “It is an especially impressive accomplishment given that we have less than 40 Realtors. Our agents are the top-producers in Charleston and extremely knowledge about the ins and outs of our ever-evolving market. We are fortunate to have such wonderful, loyal clients who we are thankful to work with year after year.”
The Cassina Group has two offices in downtown Charleston and one in Mount Pleasant.
*Statistics pulled from CATR MLS on 2.1.2019
Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville awarded best neighborhood by national publication
According to the magazine, Where to Retire, Cane Bay Plantation near Summerville, SC is an “outstanding master-planned and active-adult” community and was awarded a Best Neighborhood Award in their March/April 2019 edition.
Editor Annette Fuller said, “Retirees in Cane Bay Plantation love its proximity to Charleston and the convenience of on-site basics, including a grocery store,” Fuller said. “The community touts two active-adult neighborhoods among its 15, and the 400-acre lake system with fishing and water sport activities is a big draw, too.”
Residents were quoted as describing the neighborhood as “driving into a resort,” and “this place oozes charm.” The magazine bases its criteria for the award on a community that is actively selling homes with many amenities.
Cane Bay Plantation is located in Berkeley County and 90 percent of the homes back up to ponds, green space or wetlands. There are over 25 miles of trails, a large YMCA, healthcare facilities, restaurants, shops, grocery and places of worship within. There are also three schools – elementary, middle and high school – within minutes of the large neighborhood. Visit cane-bay.com.
AgentOwned Realty adds new agents to its north area offices
Wendy Giangrande and Daniel Swain have joined the AgentOwned team at the 1800 Trolley Road location.
Wendy Giangrande, a REALTOR® with multiple years of experience as a full-service sales agent, previously owned a residential and commercial construction company in New York. She has 20 years of experience working as a custom home specialist and has degrees in both marketing and accounting. She brings her eye for aesthetics and her expertise in finance, construction and real estate to her clients and ensures each one has her undivided attention when it comes to making sound real estate decisions. Reach her at 843-471-5828 or email at wendy.giangrande@agentowned.com.
Daniel Swain is a second-generation real estate agent. In serving his clients, Mr. Swain draws on the local knowledge he has garnered as a resident of the area for 29 years. Call Swain at 843-452-5303 or email him at daniel.swain@agentowned.com.
Jared and Leah Ortega are agents in the Summerville Main Street office at 141-A North Main Street.
Jared and Leah Ortega are an experienced husband-and-wife team and Lowcountry natives. Mr. Ortega graduated from Clemson University and Mrs. Ortega, from Trident Technical College. Their brand, Southern Charm Estates, is catered to clients throughout the tri-county area and their expertise in Carolina real estate makes each client’s real estate transactions seamless. The two are active in nonprofit organizations such as Suits for Soldiers which provides assistance to military veterans and their families. Reach them at buysoutherncharm@gmail.com or call Jared at 843-861-8142, or Leah at 843-718-6550.
Vicki Kramer and Brooke Vassar join the Goose Creek office at 100 Crowfield Boulevard.
Vicki Kramer, a client-focused REALTOR®, has more than 15 years of industry experience. Leaving the real estate world for two years to learn the ropes as a sales consultant for a local area builder, Kramer now has both real estate, development and construction expertise to serve her clients. She has sold over $17 million in real estate throughout her career. She supports My Sister’s House. Call her at 843-270-4828 or email at kramer@agentowned.com.
Brooke Vassar brings to the Goose Creek office a fresh perspective and verdant enthusiasm coupled with local knowledge garnered from growing up in the area. Passionate about helping others sell their homes and/or buy their dream abodes, Ms. Vassar has two children. Along with her work in real estate, she is a foodie, Disney enthusiast, and DIYer. Her charity of choice is Selah Freedom. Call her at 843-906-4702 or email at brooke.vassar@agentowned.com.