Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage welcomes agent
Mark Nungesser brings years of hospitality experience to his role as Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage’s newest agent. His experience in providing stellar customer services, superior negotiation skills and paying attention to the details seamlessly transfers to his role as a top-notch real estate professional. Nungesser and his family have had the good fortune to move several times and settled on the Charleston area as home. Having navigated the marketing, buying and selling of his own homes enables him to understand the importance of having a savvy real estate professional to advocate for a client’s best interest. He is very active in philanthropic activities during his spare time. Reach him at 843-902-5589.
New agent joins The William Means Real Estate Team
Bonnie Geer is the newest member of Charleston’s William Means Real Estate company. Geer has been buying and selling real estate for over two decades. She has an in-depth knowledge of the community, a marketing background and an extensive network of lifelong connections to help her clients buy or sell their homes quickly. She has led several home renovation projects and enjoys the process of transforming homes with potential into her clients’ dream homes. Geer is a graduate of the University of Georgia, Porter-Gaud School, and Charleston Day School. She and her husband, a successful commercial real estate developer, have two children and live in downtown Charleston. Reach her at 843-577-6651.
Home in Mayesville on the market for the first time in 124 years
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty lists a home on 40 S Lafayette Street in Mayesville, South Carolina for $599,500. The Beaux-Arts style historic home is over 5,000 square feet, has three stories and is the largest home in the town. The home was built in 1895 on land owned by the founder of the town, Matthew Peterson Mayes and constructed by his grandson, Robert James Mayes. Renovated but preserving it historical elegance, it contains many original elements, while incorporating modern conveniences. The five plus acre grounds have flora and foliage indigenous to South Carolina, as well as graceful fountains and an in ground pool. It has remained in the same family until now and is a landmark in the town of Mayesville. Contact Jack and/or John Huguley at 843-224-07711 or 843-532-8130 for more information.
BHHS welcomes agents
The real estate company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate (BHHS) welcomes three new agents to their Summerville and Charleston offices.
Margie Dudley comes on board in BHHS’s Summerville office. Dudley was raised in the Lowcountry and has watched the Charleston region grow into one of the top areas to live and do business. She brings her entrepreneurial talents -- owning her own metal fabrication business for over three decades -- and brings an accounting background to her role as a real estate professional. Joining one of BHHS’s top producing team, The Stabenau Group, she can be reached at 843-830-1825 or m.dudley@bhhsscre.com.
Brianna Wertman joins the Charleston office. Originally from Pennsylvania, Wertman decided to make Charleston her permanent home after visiting a few times. She brings extensive sales experience to BHHS. She has worked as a therapist and understands the complexities of buying and selling, as well as the stress associated with making large financial decisions. Wertman has a passion for real estate and ensures her clients are well-informed throughout the real estate processes in order for them to feel secure in making sound investments and decisions. She lives in West Ashley and is an avid pet lover. Contact her at 843-410-8110 or b.wertman@bhhsscre.com.
Kevin Zimmerly also joins BHHS’s Charleston office. Originally from Ohio, he graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in mechanical engineering, and then commissioned as a submarine warfare officer with the U.S. Navy. Zimmerly has experience as a landlord, property manager and real estate investor. He moved to the Lowcountry after being stationed here in 2010. In his spare time, he enjoys the outdoors, DIY projects and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. Call him at 843-410-9010.
AgentOwned Realty adds agents to their offices
AgentOwned Realty’s Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard welcomes two agents.
Prior to becoming a real estate professional, Rebekah Awad served in the US Navy for eight years, working as a jet engine mechanic and an explosives specialist. Afterwards, she completed her bachelor’s degree in health care administration and led her own business in the field. She and husband relocated to Charleston when her husband accepted a teaching position at the Citadel’s Naval ROTC unit. Contact her at Rebekah.Awad@AgentOwned.com or call 843-640-8115.
Originally from Lapeer, Michigan, Rebekah Taves spent more than a decade in Sumter, South Carolina, before moving to Johns Island. Her diverse educational background includes ministerial training, an associate’s degree in human services and currently, she is working towards a degree in social work. Taves notes that her psychology/counseling training helps her effectively communicate with clients who may be nervous about buying or selling a home. Call her at 803-236-9349 or email Rebekah.Taves@AgentOwned.com.
AgentsOwned Realty’s Isle of Palms office at 1400-G Palm Boulevard welcomes Paula Genovese, a longtime Realtor. A resident of the Lowcountry for more than two decades, Genovese is originally from Oyster Bay, New York. She has worked in the Charleston Tri-County real estate market for 20 years. Call her at 843-345-5353 or email Paula.Genovese@AgentOwned.com.
West of the Ashley, REALTOR® Roberta Mitchell has joined AgentOwned Realty’s office at 902 Savannah Highway. A lifelong Charleston resident, Mitchell worked as a nurse for many years before pursuing real estate as her second career. She now shares her lifetime of knowledge about the area with those seeking to buy or sell real estate in the Lowcountry. Call her at 843-718-7498 or email Roberta.Mitchell@AgentOwned.com.